Manitoulin Island first responders would love to organize a light parade to thank all of the community’s essential workers during COVID-19, but until that’s safe, they put together a video expressing their appreciation.

The minute-long video features messages from various local groups, including volunteer fire departments, EMS and First Nation police.

“We wanted to thank all of the essential workers who are making it possible for us to keep going every day,” said OPP Const. Marie Ford, who organized the initiative and reached out to community partners to create the video.

“Really watching communities come together and people doing random acts of kindness on a daily basis is wonderful to see. Thank you to everyone for continuing to do such a good job staying positive while dealing with something that we’ve never had to deal with before.”

Ford made a point of thanking not only visible essential workers, like grocery store cashiers and pharmacists, but also those who do important jobs behind the scenes.

“For example, we are grateful for the people looking after the water supply and the pumps at the water station,” she said.

“We don’t normally think about jobs like those, but they are absolutely essential to our lives.”

Each local group put together their own video, and then Ford, with the help of Marcus Mohr, community development and outreach co-ordinator with the municipality of Central Manitoulin, edited the final video.

“Everyone got pretty creative with the project. Many fire departments put together their own longer videos, as well,” said Gore Bay Fire Chief Mike Addison.

The Gore Bay fire department created a video featuring a salute and personal messages from several private officers, which was shared on Facebook.