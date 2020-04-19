Anyone who works for a baseball team but can’t pitch, hit, or run might have one last paycheck to last them through the pandemic.

Major League Baseball will inform teams on Monday that they can furlough or reduce the pay of coaches, managers, scouts and some front-office personnel as soon as May, per a report from The Athletic. Though ball clubs aren’t required to shave payroll, commissioner Rob Manfred’s planned May 1 suspension of Uniform Employee Contracts permits teams to make cuts at their discretion to manage plummeting revenues during baseball’s ongoing coronavirus shutdown.

Manfred has so far declined to activate a similar provision in its major league Uniform Player Contracts, which lets the commissioner suspend contracts “during any national emergency during which Major League Baseball is not played.”

The league and the Players Association agreed to a deal that advanced their players at least $170 million through April and May per a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan —money they can keep even if the 2020 season gets axed.