The history of public health and cities is closely related. In fact, public health threats and crises of the past often explain why a city looks and functions the way it does today.

In Toronto, perhaps the most well-known, or at least well-photographed, public health legacy is the R.C. Harris Water Filtration Plant. Called the “Palace of Purification” in Michael Ondaatje’s 1987 novel “In the Skin of a Lion,” both its grandeur and functionality are a result of its namesake’s clean water zealotry. Toronto’s public works commissioner for more than three decades until 1945, Harris’s quest began after the death of his infant son in 1906 from the water-borne infection erysipelas.

The now-buried creeks that cross many parts of older Toronto were covered to make way for development, but also because they had become open sewers.

Today, Bridgepoint Hospital is a chronic care and rehabilitation facility that includes the former Don Jail building on Gerrard Street East by the Don Valley Parkway, but it was once Toronto’s isolation hospital for tuberculosis and other illnesses when established in the late 1800s.

“Communicable diseases were a problem, so like the Don Jail, the isolation hospital was placed on the east side of the Don, outside the city,” says heritage architect Michael McClelland. “There was a really cute little isolation hospital that looked like a Swiss chalet, down in the Don River valley.”

Details like this could fill a book, and they have. Toronto’s public health advancements alone were the subject of “Activists & Advocates: Toronto’s Health Department, 1883-1983,” written by University of Waterloo historian Heather MacDougall in 1990. I reached out to her this week to ask about key moments in Toronto history when public health played a major role. What’s remarkable is that so many moments are now largely forgotten by the general public, a sign of how successful the efforts were against old threats.

One example she cited was ridding the city of diphtheria, a bacterial infection, an effort led by Gordon Jackson, Toronto’s former chief medical officer of health, with the assistance of the Health League, an organization formed in 1919 to combat venereal disease in Canada. “[They] did annual Toxoid Weeks during the 1930s which eliminated diphtheria and enabled Toronto to be the first large city worldwide to be free of this child killer in 1940,” says MacDougall.

She went on praise Dr. Sheela Basrur’s leadership in 2003 that “made the city’s SARS crisis far less deadly than it might have been,” and pointed to the close cooperation between Toronto Public Health, the Ontario Heath Department and Connaught Laboratories in 1962 that “prevented Canada’s last case of smallpox from spreading into the community.”

From 1943 until the early 1970s, the Connaught labs produced insulin and other pharmaceuticals in the former Knox College building at One Spadina Cres., now home to the University of Toronto’s faculty of architecture, landscape and design. Across the street from One Spadina, on the northeast side, was also an important site in Toronto’s safe food supply history.

The buildings that curve around the crescent, now also part of U of T, were once home to City Dairy. Milk-born illnesses and unsanitary production conditions were common, but the dairy, started by the Massey family and supplied by cows from their Dentonia farm near where Crescent Town is today on Victoria Park Avenue, provided Torontonians with a healthy milk supply.