Scott Annear’s business relies on the P.E.I. ferry to Nova Scotia.

“It is an essential service for Eastern P.E.I.,” he said.

The manager of Morley Annear Limited, a trucking company based in Montague, said his truckers use the Confederation Bridge during the off-season and whenever it’s more suitable. But the ferry service, which connects Wood Islands, P.E.I., to Caribou, N.S., allows them to save on both time and costs.

“When the ferry’s open, we utilize it as much as possible.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was previously reported that Northumberland Ferries would start operations for the year on May 1. Now, it’s looking like Annear’s truckers will have to wait until June 1, according to an April 17 press release.

Donald Cormier, the ferry service’s general manager, said they were preparing to start by May as their service has been deemed essential by both P.E.I. and Nova Scotia’s provincial governments — so long as it’s only essential workers who are commuting, such as truckers.

“(But) in today’s environment, the decisions will be made based on priorities for public health and community,” Cormier said. “Whatever is best for those circumstances is what our company will be doing.”

The May start date was not their final decision and was subject to change, he said during an April 17 interview with The Guardian. This was confirmed later the same day when Northumberland Ferries issued a release, stating the decision was made following consultation with both P.E.I.’s and Nova Scotia’s chief public health officers.

“We look forward to commencing service as soon as is advisable from a public health standpoint,” Cormier states in the release.

Whenever services do move ahead — and if pandemic recommendations are still in effect — Northumberland Ferries will employ provisions to ensure both commuters and ferry workers are looked after.