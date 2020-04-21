9:30 a.m.: To give you a sense of how Ontario is faring in the battle against COVID-19, the Toronto Star chose four data points that provide a snapshot and asked experts to give us their thoughts. These four charts show where Ontario has been and where we are now. Click here to read more.

9 a.m.: Britain’s Parliament is going back to work, and the political authorities have a message for lawmakers: Stay away.

U.K. legislators and most parliamentary staff were sent home in late March as part of a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. With more than 16,500 virus-deaths in Britain and criticism growing of the government’s response to the pandemic, legislators are returning Tuesday — at least virtually — to grapple with the crisis.

8:56 a.m.: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that if governors of states such as Georgia start to ease coronavirus restrictions they had better have the facts on their side or they could enable a resurgence of the virus beyond their states' borders.

“If some of these reopenings are done the wrong way, it’s going to affect all of us,” de Blasio said on CNN's “New Day.” He said that if any state or city “jumps the gun” on reopening businesses “that could lead to the disease reasserting in a lot of other places.”

8:30 a.m.: Muslim communities across Canada have already seen sweeping changes as physical distancing rules came into effect last month. Daily prayers and weekly sermons have been cancelled, as well as Arabic classes, day camps and Qur’an readings that are often hosted by mosques.

Now many community events will be cancelled during Ramadan this year. The month of Ramadan — in which Muslims go without food or drink from sunrise to sunset every day — often features gatherings where families and friends break fast and pray together. It’s set to start on Thursday based on the Islamic lunar calendar, and will last until May 23.

Sallah Hamdani, a former president of the Islamic Society of St. Catharines, Ont., says Muslims will try and look on the bright side of the time alone this year.

“You might not have to focus on hosting a dinner,” said Hamdani, pointing out that it can be stressful for families to put together elaborate dinners at home while already dealing with a difficult fast.

8:03 a.m. Officials have identified seven people who appear to have contracted the coronavirus through activities related to the April 7 election in Wisconsin, Milwaukee’s health commissioner said. Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik said six of the cases involve Milwaukee voters and one is a Milwaukee poll worker, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said Monday there were no signs yet of a surge in cases from the election as some feared. Tuesday marks the 14th day since the election, which is a time frame during which health officials say symptoms typically appear.

7:53 a.m.: Singapore will extend its partial lockdown by another four weeks after reporting thousands of new coronavirus cases in recent days, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Tuesday.

The tiny city-state reported 1,111 new cases earlier Tuesday to increase its total to 9,125, the most in Southeast Asia. It marked the second straight day of over 1,000 new cases after a single-day high of 1,426 were announced on Monday. Foreign workers staying in crowded dormitories account for nearly 80% of infections.

7:52 a.m.: The deputy head of Germany’s national disease control centre has cautioned against coronavirus testing for soccer players in order to restart the league.

Regular testing of players and team staff is a key element of a plan to resume German soccer in empty stadiums next month.

Robert Koch Institute vice-president Lars Schaade says he doesn’t “see why certain sections of the population . . . should be routinely screened.”

Schaade says he would prefer testing to be focused on people who show symptoms or who are linked to an outbreak of the virus.

Clubs are eager to resume the Bundesliga to avoid financial losses. They are negotiating a tricky political landscape and opposition from some fan groups.

7:03 a.m. An open conflict broke out Tuesday between Tokyo Olympic organizers and the IOC over who will pay for the unprecedented year-long postponement.

Tokyo spokesman Masa Takaya said the organizing committee has asked the Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee to remove a comment from its website suggesting that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had agreed that Japan would shoulder most of the postponement costs.

Media reports in Japan estimate the year-long delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic will cost $2 billion to $6 billion. Neither side has given an official estimate, but Tokyo CEO Toshiro Muto has called the postponement costs “massive.”

5:30 a.m.: South Korea has reported nine new coronavirus infections and one more death, bringing its totals to 10,683 cases and 237 deaths. South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 1,011 cases were linked to recent arrivals from overseas.

The country’s caseload has slowed from early March when it was reporting around 500 fresh cases a day. Infections continued to wane in the hardest-hit city of Daegu, which reported two new cases.

5:26 a.m.: Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo has banned people in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation from returning to their hometowns to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the dawn-to-sunset fasting during Ramadan.

The announcement came amid warnings from health experts that Indonesia could face an explosion of coronavirus cases that could infect more than a million people after Ramadan unless the government takes stricter measures.

4:10 a.m.: Canadians trust health professionals like their family doctor first and foremost when it comes to the COVID-19 crisis, a new poll suggests.

The poll, conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, asked respondents to rate their level of trust in various institutions, including public health officials and politicians.

Health professionals like doctors and nurses had the highest level of trust in Canada, with 92 per cent support. Public health officials, generally, followed close behind at 81 per cent, while 72 per cent of respondents said they trusted chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam.

4 a.m.: The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET:

There are 36,831 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

Quebec: 19,319 confirmed (including 939 deaths, 3,847 resolved)

Ontario: 11,184 confirmed (including 584 deaths, 5,515 resolved)

Alberta: 2,908 confirmed (including 59 deaths, 1,230 resolved)

British Columbia: 1,699 confirmed (including 86 deaths, 1,039 resolved)

Nova Scotia: 721 confirmed (including 9 deaths, 248 resolved)

Saskatchewan: 316 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 238 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador: 257 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 191 resolved)

Manitoba: 246 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 143 resolved), 8 presumptive

New Brunswick: 118 confirmed (including 92 resolved)

Prince Edward Island: 26 confirmed (including 23 resolved)

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed

Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 8 resolved)

Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

Nunavut: No confirmed cases

Monday 11 p.m.: President Donald Trump said Monday that he will sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” because of the coronavirus.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump tweeted.

He offered no details as to what immigration programs might be affected by the order. The White House did not immediately elaborate on Trump’s tweeted announcement.

Trump has taken credit for his restrictions on travel to the U.S. from China and hard-hit European countries, arguing it contributed to slowing the spread of the virus in the U.S. But he has yet to extend those restrictions to other nations now experiencing virus outbreaks.

Due to the pandemic, almost all visa processing by the State Department, including immigrant visas, has been suspended for weeks.

Monday 7 p.m.: Willowdale Welcome Centre confirms 74 COVID-19 cases among clients, according to figures from Toronto Public Health.

Widespread testing was conducted at the North York facility over the weekend, and strikingly, a large number of those who tested positive showed few or no symptoms, according to Patricia Mueller, chief executive officer of Homes First, the agency that operates the 200-bed shelter.

Mueller said she is hopeful it will not have the same impact on refugees at Willowdale, who on average are 40 years old or younger and are in generally good health.

Monday 12:20 p.m.: Ontario modelling suggests the COVID-19 epidemic has peaked in broader community and “is coming under control,” but seems to be growing in long-term care and other congregate settings. The Star’s Kate Allen and Jennifer Yang wrote about the “two epidemics” in the province.

Monday 12:15 p.m.: Ontario has hit its predicted COVID-19 peak early thanks to stay-at-home and physical distancing measures expected to keep the total number of cases far below grim scenarios presented two weeks ago, according to new computer modelling released by the province.

“These actions are making a difference and people need to stay the course and stay strong in order to save live,” according to notes prepared for a briefing by health officials Monday.

Read more of Monday’s coverage here.