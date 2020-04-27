We are in this together and we will continue to work towards overcoming this virus that has changed our daily lives for the time-being. Our efforts need to continue as we flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19. Everyone is doing their part and as your mayor, I am very proud of our community.

There has been such an incredible response of appreciation to all the essential workers, as well people are making donations to Operation Scugog, support continues for our local restaurants and businesses and I encourage you to visit their websites as many have opportunities of curbside, trunk or home delivery for all your needs.

People are making and sewing masks in the community, I’ve seen friendly waves and cheerful hellos to neighbours out on a walk or in their yard and so much more. We are supporting each other, facing this new normal with integrity and grace, proving that despite the cancellations and closures, here in Scugog, community isn’t cancelled.

On April 3, the township declared a state of emergency and since that time the emergency control group has been meeting regularly to review updates and information from the province and region, which assist as we make decisions affecting Scugog.

Last week, we extended the closures of public facilities, postponed programs and cancelled events until July 3. Our parks are still open for walk-through access only while maintaining physical distances. These decisions are not made lightly, however with the information we have and what we know about COVID-19 it is the right decision even though it will mean cancelling some very popular events, including Canoe the Nonquon and our Canada Day celebrations.

We thank all our residents for their continued understanding and support — we are monitoring the situation and remain hopeful. I look forward to brighter days when I can announce the reopening of our parks for gatherings and celebrations.

Council and staff at the township are working and we will be resuming our council and committee schedule with virtual meetings starting on Monday, April 27. These meetings will be livestreamed on the Township of Scugog YouTube channel. Council representatives will be participating electronically.

Meeting agendas are available on the township website at www.scugog.ca on Friday before the Monday meeting. If you have any questions regarding a report or topic on the agenda, you can email or call the department. We have our staff contact list on our website and of course you can always reach out to myself or a council representative.

Township business continues to move ahead with plans to host virtual open houses for upcoming road construction projects. Affected residents will receive information on how they can participate as well details will be placed on the website. We are also looking at options to continue our advisory committee meetings through electronic means.

As a reminder, there is a full fire ban in place across Scugog — this means no burning for any reason. This is to limit contact among firefighters and the public, as well as to save valuable resources to address emergency needs. Please be assured that the fire department will still be responding to all emergencies during this time. Your co-operation with the fire ban is appreciated.