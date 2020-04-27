Social distancing. Thanks to COVID-19, it’s a term everyone around the globe is now aware of and it’s a practice that has fundamentally changed the way many companies, organizations and educational institutions operate.

Durham College (DC) is no exception. With the closure of our Oshawa and Whitby campuses and learning site in Pickering, we’ve gone virtual to continue supporting our students, employees and community.

Luckily, e-learning is not new to DC. We have been a leader in this space for many years, with more than 180 of our programs consisting of a hybrid model of in-class and online delivery. The college’s School of Professional and Part-time Learning also offers a variety of virtual courses, but we have never undertaken e-learning on this broad a scale.

However, thanks to a variety of programs, tools and technology, combined with our previous expertise, I’m proud to say that 85 per cent of DC’s winter semester programs are being completed online, as scheduled or with minor adjustments to timing.

Helping to ensure this continuity of learning is the college’s Student Academic Learning Services department and peer tutoring services, which are also operating remotely. Using video conferencing, students are able to chat with advisers and tutors to ensure they are meeting their academic goals.

DC’s Career Development Office is using the digital shift as an opportunity to offer students and alumni access to webinars and workshops, including virtual interviews and networking practice as well as online career coaching sessions.

For employees, there are also a number of resources available. The human resources department has developed a work-from-home site and DC’s Centre for Academic and Faculty Enrichment has developed virtual professional development sessions focused on tools instructors can use to teach remotely, in addition to providing individual support via email or Microsoft Teams.

Adjustments have also been made to ensure the college’s connection to the broader community remains strong. Typically, the end of April brings thousands of potential students and their families to DC in person for our annual spring open house. So this year, on April 25 from 10 a.m. to noon, we brought DC to them!

Online visits during our first virtual open house included webinars and videos to learn about the college’s career-focused programs, student services and supports, such as how to access financial aid. There was also a chance to win a $1,000 tuition credit and much more.

Even if you weren’t able to take part in the virtual open house, you will still be able to access resources and information following the event, so be sure to visit the website.