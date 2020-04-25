It will be a wild and interesting day. You feel that your priorities and desires are in flux. Decide what you really want and pursue it. A group or organization will be especially open to your approach. There are endings and beginnings in process. Tonight: Celebrate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You work hard for security. And today your thoughts mostly revolve around your earning power. Shop online for an item you have long coveted in the days before the pandemic. The yearned for treasure may soon be your own. Tonight: Take a break.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Travel would be enjoyable and rewarding, you think today. As you cannot travel, explore in your mind. You study pictures and text on faraway places. Your artistic talents are in top form, so give expression to them and make yourself happy. Tonight: Early bedtime.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You receive interesting news today. You could return to an old job or revive a skill that was lucrative in the past. Look through receipts; a purchase might need to be exchanged or returned. Tonight: Defer to a loved one on plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You wake up feeling better than you have in a while. A relationship takes an intriguing turn and you are tempted to turn it further. You might not understand where the other person is coming from, so ask. Tonight: Add more fun to the moment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Your health and strength are good, but be aware of how old habits come into play today. Research a helper who could assist you. Communication with the very young or elderly are excellent. Dynamic and original individuals impress you. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Talented and powerful people are growing closer to you. Happy social contacts are made. The promise of partnerships that are sources of growth and opportunity is very real. Remember to keep it playful for best results. Tonight: Special time with a child.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Although you usually dislike being alone, today finds you tending to withdraw for some solitary reflection. Avoid groups, even online. Reach out to those you care about, visit an art display online or complete creative projects. Tonight: A home improvement project.

BORN TODAY: Singer Ella Fitzgerald (1917), actor Al Pacino (1940), actress Renee Zellweger (1969)