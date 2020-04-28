“We might be able to achieve herd immunity without everybody participating if we have a perfect vaccine, but we don’t know if that will be the case. And given everything, we have to go with whatever we have. Let’s say we have a safe vaccine but it only protects you 60 per cent against the coronavirus. And that could be the case, because we’re not sure how immunity works with the coronavirus.

“Well, then we really would want nearly 100 per cent of the people to have the vaccine to be able to be sure that the virus would disappear.”

That may be one reason Trudeau isn’t making a call now. But in an ethical argument in a society where vaccines aren’t universally mandatory now, and more and more information pollution undermines trust in what is truly a scientific miracle, the argument has to tip toward protection of society.

A vaccine isn’t the autocratic power grab in Hungary, or even Andrew Cuomo’s power grab in New York state. If we learn nothing from this virus other than the need to prioritize and invest in public health — and frankly, we should learn a hell of a lot more than that — then at the end of this we should understand how important it is to give ourselves the best possible chance to operate as a society with communal values. Your individual freedom stops at my child with a compromised immune system dying because you read a Facebook post.

“(Some say) ‘why do I need a vaccine? There are no measles around,’ ” says Crowcroft.

The flu feasts on the vulnerable, too; taking the flu vaccine is partly to protect other people. So Canada may not make a safe, available vaccine mandatory. But if we’re lucky enough to get one, it should come as close as it can.

“You can’t go to Mecca on a pilgrimage to the hajj without evidence of meningococcal immunity,” says Morris. “You need to show that you’ve been vaccinated. So … if you want to make a pilgrimage, you have to take one for the team.

“And we did the same thing now with childhood vaccinations: you want to go to school, fine. So there are ways of doing this without having it fully mandatory …

“You don’t have to say, you have to be vaccinated. But by the way, you can’t ride on public transit and you can’t enter a workplace unless you have evidence of vaccination. We’re not taking away your rights. All we’re saying is if you want to be in a communal setting, you have to play ball.”

We keep saying we’re all in this together. We’re not, of course; not when lower-paid workers toil, and the vulnerable are exposed, and wealth keeps you safe. But hopefully, when we get a vaccine, we prove it.

Bruce Arthur is a Toronto-based columnist for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @bruce_arthur