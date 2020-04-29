Hamilton

DR. THERESA TAM HAS MISMANAGED COVID-19 RESPONSE

Some are questioning Dr. Theresa Tam's loyalty to Canada. These silly offensive statements are distracting from the real issue. Dr. Tam should not be removed because she is Asian. She should be removed because she has done a terrible job in managing and mitigating this pandemic.

The federal government's website states Dr. Tam "is a physician with expertise in immunization, infectious disease, emergency preparedness and global health security."

In the very beginning, she stated COVID-19 poses little to no risk for Canadians, the disease does not spread human to human, masks don't help and there is no need to close borders. What doctor of science makes that type of statement without knowing the facts? China locks down a city and she says no human-to-human spread? Other countries close their borders and she says no need, it might do more harm?

Other countries mandate masks and she says it will do more harm. This is not hindsight. It does not take an expert to realize what most people would have done. If a family member is sick, they do not come over to someone's else's home. Her lack of early advice and federal government inaction has made this far worse than it needed to be.

Mirko Grubisa,

Dundas

WHAT WE REALLY NEED IS A BETTER SEWAGE SYSTEM

The last thing we need is the light rail transit (LRT); it's a total waste of our money.

Hamilton allowed 25 billion litres of sewage into Chedoke Creek. Only a few day ago the Spectator showed photos of condoms in Red Hill Creek. If the Hamilton economy needs stimulating, then let's get rid of our third world sewage treatment system. This is going into the lake, our drinking water!

Why would anyone want to pour $3.7 billion into the LRT while we are pouring our sewage into the lake? It is time for Hamilton to join the 21st century and stop polluting our environment.

Peter Hurrell,

Dundas