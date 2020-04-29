LONG-TERM CARE SHOULDN’T BE FOR-PROFIT
Re: Health-Care Horror Show, April 23
There have been numerous documented cases in Ontario of seniors and people with disabilities dying and mistreated as a result of dehydration, ulcerated and infected bed sores, choking and urinary tract infections in private for-profit long-term homes. These horror stories emerging from Ontario's long-term care facilities have focused attention on the vulnerability of the residents that rely on these institutions. The incidents mentioned came from media reports that predate the COVID-19 pandemic. They reflect the Ontario's system of care for seniors and people with disabilities in "normal" times, not times of the virus crisis.
Politicians claim that they are saddened over the tragedy that is now unfolding in Ontario's long-term homes. They have long known about the chronic underfunding of long-term care facilities that has led to inequality and instability in providing quality care for the elderly. Unions and organizations that advocate for the various people that depend on long-term care have for years complained about the worsening conditions of these private facilities. Unions have been clear about the reason for these worsening conditions — privatization.
The connection between private long-term care homes and diminished standards of care has been documented in numerous studies and reports. The PLOS Medicine Journal found that for-profit facilities not only provided "inferior" care but also were more likely to have been cited for serious deficiencies than non-profit and public long-term homes.
The solution being proposed by the Ontario government's Action Plan to address COVID-19 outbreaks in Ontario's long-term care homes is less than what is needed to stop the spread of the virus and stabilize the workforce — the so-called "iron ring."
This is a naive solution that presumes that regulations can cause private corporations, whose CEOs are hired and rewarded to deliver profits to shareholders, to magically begin acting in the interest of ordinary people. Really. This is not going to happen.
We need a new "normal." Long-term care, nursing home care and community care facilities should be an integral part of the Ontario health-care system.
We need a government to make meaningful public investments in long-term care facilities and to reverse the pattern of private long-term home care facilities. No more private, for-profit long-term care facilities. They must become an outdated and failed "relic" of the past.
Malcolm Buchanan,
Hamilton
DR. THERESA TAM HAS MISMANAGED COVID-19 RESPONSE
Some are questioning Dr. Theresa Tam's loyalty to Canada. These silly offensive statements are distracting from the real issue. Dr. Tam should not be removed because she is Asian. She should be removed because she has done a terrible job in managing and mitigating this pandemic.
The federal government's website states Dr. Tam "is a physician with expertise in immunization, infectious disease, emergency preparedness and global health security."
In the very beginning, she stated COVID-19 poses little to no risk for Canadians, the disease does not spread human to human, masks don't help and there is no need to close borders. What doctor of science makes that type of statement without knowing the facts? China locks down a city and she says no human-to-human spread? Other countries close their borders and she says no need, it might do more harm?
Other countries mandate masks and she says it will do more harm. This is not hindsight. It does not take an expert to realize what most people would have done. If a family member is sick, they do not come over to someone's else's home. Her lack of early advice and federal government inaction has made this far worse than it needed to be.
Mirko Grubisa,
Dundas
WHAT WE REALLY NEED IS A BETTER SEWAGE SYSTEM
The last thing we need is the light rail transit (LRT); it's a total waste of our money.
Hamilton allowed 25 billion litres of sewage into Chedoke Creek. Only a few day ago the Spectator showed photos of condoms in Red Hill Creek. If the Hamilton economy needs stimulating, then let's get rid of our third world sewage treatment system. This is going into the lake, our drinking water!
Why would anyone want to pour $3.7 billion into the LRT while we are pouring our sewage into the lake? It is time for Hamilton to join the 21st century and stop polluting our environment.
Peter Hurrell,
Dundas
