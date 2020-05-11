Ontario is closing in on two months of business lockdowns and sheltering in place.

Flamborough Connects continues to meet the needs of residents by supporting seniors in their homes, assisting residents with queries regarding COVID-19 subsidies and launching a remote income tax service for eligible clients.

It seems like everyone is doing what humans do best — adapting to a different reality and finding solutions to the challenges we are all facing. I’m sure some of our new habits — like Zoom meetings — will become a welcome long-term replacement for those of us who regularly travel for meetings.

Numerous reports have indicated that physical distancing and less driving have both decreased pollution and increased wildlife sightings. That’s a good thing.

Flamborough Connects held its Annual General Meeting on April 22. It was a brief and pared down video conference that got essential business done.

Although I was happy to get the business work done quickly — I truly missed the opportunity to engage with community partners, the board, staff, volunteers and clients to celebrate the extraordinary amount of work the organization accomplished in 2019. Our annual report is available for download on www.flamboroughconnects.ca.

We hope to hold an event later this year to replace the cancelled annual Flamborough Volunteer Appreciation and interact with our community neighbours and friends. Zoom cannot replace a warm embrace from a program participant or long-term volunteer.

The start to the annual Friday BBQ, in collaboration with Eagles Nest Hope Centre and generously sponsored by Waterdown Turkstra, has been postponed until the end of June. As a charity, FC needs to continue to raise funds to support local programs. We are accepting donations through our website, e-transfers to admin@flamboroughconnects.ca and cheques to PO Box 240, Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0.

Flamborough Connects will launch the annual Youth Opportunities Program as usual by the end of May. In the meantime, we will be reviewing the Government of Canada’s Support for Students initiatives and ensure that we are prepared to help youth find rewarding volunteer and employment opportunities.

Stay safe, be well and reach out if you need support at 905-689-7880