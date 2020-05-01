I recently finished my third-year at Wilfrid Laurier University, majoring in digital media and journalism and minoring in leadership and I am excited to be working as a communications intern with the Healthy Youth Network for the summer.

I began working with the HYN last summer as a member of their youth impact team and was extremely excited at the opportunity to make a difference for youth in my community.

If you had asked me six months ago what I thought I would be doing today, my answer would have been completely different. Completing my dream internship remotely from home because of a global pandemic was not where I saw myself.

In these constantly shifting times, we realize the importance of flexibility, determination, adaptability and perseverance. When things are so frequently changing, we must be prepared to as well.

Unfortunately, many of my friends and peers have lost their summer internship opportunities due to COVID-19. These placements are often where we hone the skills we are developing, and with the loss of them, there is a worry felt about falling behind.

This is where organizations like the HYN come to the rescue. I am grateful to the HYN for allowing me to continue with this fantastic experiential learning opportunity of a communications internship.

I never would have dreamed that my first task would be to cancel the fourth annual Flamborough Paint Challenge. It was a difficult, but necessary, decision given recent events. However, we know now, more than ever, it’s important to stay connected, continue to build relationships, and support youth mental health.

That is why we decided to develop a virtual edition of our paint challenge and employ one of our main principles: be youth-led.

Youth, along with their families or friends, will have the opportunity to “Create the Challenge,” giving them the power to make a difference.

