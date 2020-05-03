I spent two days in the COVID-19 ward at Lakeridge Health Oshawa hospital. Here’s my story.

It began on April 18 when I had a fever. Because I don’t have a spleen (due to recent surgery), I have a harder time fighting infection. That means if I have a fever, I am to proceed immediately to emergency. Although hesitant to be near a hospital during a pandemic, when my temperature spiked I went to the Lakeridge Health Port Perry hospital.

Although I believed that I was experiencing a recurrence of pneumonia, my symptoms were similar to COVID-19. As a result, the Port Perry doctors decided to send me to the COVID-19 unit in Oshawa. After a rather animated discussion about the wisdom of that decision, I was taken by ambulance to Oshawa and wheeled directly into my room.

The COVID-19 facility is extraordinary. There is one bed per room (my room had lots of natural light) and there is an anteroom between the patient’s room and the hallway. I was assured that the room had been given a deep cleaning by their very capable staff.

Not surprisingly, the nurses and doctors were decked out from head to toe in personal protective equipment. They put on their equipment in the anteroom and then would come into my room. On the way out, they’d change out of their gear before re-entering the hallway. The food was brought in by my nurse and was served on disposable Styrofoam trays.

I did not wear a mask after I arrived in my room. They assured me I was safe without one. As the hours progressed, I did indeed feel safer.

The nurses and doctors were incredible: professional and compassionate, skilled at their jobs. Their calm but determined manner set the tone for the ward. I arrived at the unit wide-eyed and nervous but soon felt more relaxed. Eventually, I asked a nurse about the situation during the outbreak. She said at first it was nightmarish, with patients dying every day. She was clearly relieved that the situation had improved.

As it turns out, my COVID-19 test came back negative, which was a big relief. I still have to deal with pneumonia, but I consider myself incredibly lucky that I don’t have to deal with the virus.

My final point is this: Because of social distancing, I was able to get a bed in a well-run, professional facility immediately. There are 20 beds in the ward, and when I was there only seven were occupied. That is in stark contrast to the early days of this crisis and it’s also a testament to the importance of flattening the curve.

So, on behalf of anyone who has needed a hospital bed during this crisis, thank you for the sacrifice you are making by staying home.