The delayed start to the 2020 regular season has caused uncertainty for everyone across Major League Baseball but there’s at least one pitcher on the Blue Jays’ roster who has used it to his advantage.

Left-hander Ryan Borucki appears on track to be available if camps reopens later this spring or summer. The 26-year-old has been out since the start of February with tightness in his left elbow and was expected to miss at least 2-3 months.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo previously told reporters Borucki has been working out at the club’s complex in Dunedin, Fla., during the pandemic. Pitching coach Pete Walker provided another update Friday and indicated all signs are pointing toward Borucki being ready to go.

“Yeah, I think he will be,” Walker said during a conference call with reporters. “He’s been feeling great. This pandemic, obviously, is a terrible situation, but it’s given Ryan a chance to kind of catch up. He’s made some mechanical adjustments and feels great, arm feels great. He has been throwing sides. If there is a spring training and a season, which we’re very hopeful at this stage, he should be right in the mix and a big part of it.”

Borucki initially was expected to compete alongside Trent Thornton and Anthony Kay for the final spot in Toronto’s rotation. He reported soreness in his elbow at the start of spring training and while an MRI ruled out major structural damage, the Blue Jays shut him down for precautionary reasons because of his previous medical history.

The native of Illinois has been plagued by elbow issues during the early days of his career. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2013 and he was limited to 6 2/3 innings at the big-league level in 2019 because of bone spurs. Borucki remains intent on starting and will need to prove he can stay healthy while being stretched out before he can make another strong case.

Borucki remained in Florida during the coronavirus outbreak but most of the Blue Jays have spread out all over the United States and, in some cases, internationally as well. Borucki and others coming off injuries, such as right-hander Matt Shoemaker, might require a bit of extra attention, but Walker said the Blue Jays are keeping tabs on everyone and making sure they have everything needed to continue working out.

“We do spend a lot of time trying to stay in touch and making sure everybody has the equipment they need,” Walker said. “The ability to get their throwing in, their weight training. Our strength and conditioning department has been awesome as far as sending out stuff that players may need. Anything they need is at their disposal. Going in, you never know what to expect, you don’t want to lose touch with guys, and I’m sure some organizations have, but we’ve stayed on top of everybody in every circumstance.”

Gregor Chisholm is a Toronto-based baseball columnist for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @GregorChisholm or reach him via email: gchisholm@thestar.ca