Everyone was glad to be called and have a conversation. We worked through a few medical issues and organized follow up calls. A few were surprised to get a call. They were feeling in good health and they wanted to thank everyone on the front-line.

But now more than a month in, we are starting to see two types of collateral damage of COVID-19. People have been waiting patiently at home, putting off medical issues. They are scared to come to our medical clinics or to hospitals.

Some people are getting acutely ill from non-Covid issues, and end up delaying assessment because they are scared. People are still getting sick with serious medical issues like heart attacks, stroke, acute abdominal pain. But they are staying at home longer trying to bear the pain because they are frightened to go to the hospital.

Many others have chronic issues like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease that are not being monitored in the same way during the pandemic. People suffering with chronic pain have no access to the things that help them cope — physiotherapy, massage therapy, exercise programs.

Other people are waiting for their delayed investigations, procedures and surgeries to get re-booked. And at home, mental health issues are accelerating with less access to mental health supports, more isolation, financial stress, and existential worry.

The messaging around Covid19 is essential. But it risks making people feel alienated from their health-care teams. Older people are among our most frequently cared for patients because of their complex medical and social issues.

Our patients age 70 and above might be reticent to come forward at this time, in a very Canadian “I don’t wish to bother you” kind of a way. We must stay home and protect each other. But it should not mean feeling alone and without support.

Having reached out at the beginning of the pandemic to one of my patients to check-in, they now call in weekly to tell me, “I am still fine, and I am still bored.” And I am heartened to hear this news of staying well and staying connected in spite of the boredom.

We are now in a new phase of the pandemic. We need to connect with our older patients now even more than at the beginning of this crisis. Care must continue to keep people as well as we can both physically and emotionally.

Dr Blaise Clarkson is a family doctor at the South East Toronto Family Health Team in the Toronto East Health Network. She is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of Toronto.