One interesting thing maybe to think about is when we do evaluate players, we’re also looking at their weaknesses and do we have the fit in the organization in place that can grow and develop them.

You may not get someone with all 10 characteristics we’re looking for but if they have eight out of the 10 and we feel like whether they come in and see how hard our players work or see what our staff stands for, they can develop in those areas as well.

—

QUESTION: I hope you are doing well and I appreciate you taking the time to answer these questions. I am 17 years old and a diehard Raptors fan. Something that my dad and I love to discuss is sports science guru Alex McKechnie’s role on the team. I was wondering if you could comment further on what Alex does for the team and what his impact is to the Raptors organization as a whole. — Jordan

As many people know, Alex McKechnie is hugely important in our medical group, also very important in the organization overall. I think the best way to think about Alex is he’s the hub of the medical staff.

Let’s say a player in injured and he’s coming back. Alex is co-ordinating what treatment is going on from the physical therapists, from the trainers … does he need to go see any outside specialists?

Then as he returns to activity, what’s he doing in the weight room? What’s he doing with our strength and conditioning coaches? And even further, he’s co-ordinating with the basketball coaches and the staff. When can the player start shooting? When can he start running up and down the court, when can he start playing three-on-three? Is it full court or just half court?

There’s a multitude of issues that go into play as a player returns from injury.

Having said that, Alex is also starting before a player gets injured. How are we assessing a player’s movements to ensure that maybe we know some of his weaknesses and what he can work on and injury prevention. Even when a player does get injured, was he training in such a way that minimally impacted his body when he did get injured, the severity of the injury.

Having said that, there’s even a much larger medical staff group. We have nutritionists, we have mental health experts, we have staff dedicated to players off the court, life skills, financial literacy.

All of these, it’s a long way of saying we want to approach each player as broadly, as holistically as possible. We recognize that players come from all walks of life, from all over the world so we need to have the right experts so that when they do come to the Raptors, we have answers for them and can direct them in the right direction.

—

QUESTION: I’d be curious what the Raptors use for their future roster-planning window. Two years is too short but is five too long? Do they have baseball-style, roster-depth planning and how many years is appropriate in basketball? Thanks! — Blair

Great question, Blair.

The easy answer is we don’t use a window, we don’t have a one- or two- or three-year window.

I’ll try to give you some insight into how we think about it and maybe you’ll get a sense.

The easiest way to think about it is we have short-term and we have long-term planning and both of those time periods are kind of irrelevant.

I think if you think about short-term planning, short-term planning is as the playoffs approach, do we have enough depth at each position? Are players injured,? Do we need a specific type of insurance, specific role as we enter the playoffs? Do we need more ball-handling help? Do we need more shooting? Those are all kind of short-term needs.

The long-term needs are probably what gets talked about a ton … What are you going to do this summer? How are you going to approach the draft? How are you going to approach free agency? Those things aren’t always at odds, but they can be and I think one of the really tough parts of the job is balancing the win-now approach, which is how you get to win a championship, but how do you put together a team that could potentially contend for a championship for multiple years?

I think hopefully people have seen over the years, we’ve tried to limit our long-term commitments not because we don’t believe in some of those decisions but it just maintains our flexibility.

It’s really hard to predict the future as everyone knows. Look what we’re going through right now. So to have the flexibility, to have the ability to pivot and to make different decisions every season or off-season is important to us because we’re constantly evaluating the team now. Is it good enough now? Do we need to add pieces? Is it time to go in a different direction? Those are all the different scenarios that we go through and that’s really at the crux of short-term and long-term and how do you marry the two so that you are winning in the short-term but you’re also positioning yourself to be successful for a long time.

—

QUESTION: Besides some of the obvious highlights of playing for the Raptors (i.e. country, fan base, winning), what smaller, but in your opinion, very significant qualities would you highlight to a free agent considering the team? — Nathan

I think the first one, and I don’t want to gloss over it, is the winning. It’s always first, it’s foremost in any presentation that we give or any meeting that we have with a free agent.

It’s something that we’re proud of, that we built here and that we’re trying to sustain. Obviously the expectation to win comes along with that and that presents its own challenges and motivations but that’s always been our goal, to attract players that care about winning because we do.

The next one is our ownership group and MLSE. They are in a position to provide us with all of the resources we need and that kind of shows itself in whether it’s the Raptors 905, which is our G League team out in Mississauga, which is really important for the development of our players and staff. It’s our practice facility that we have, it’s in the staff that we’re able to hire, put literally the best staff in the NBA around these guys.

And it’s not a given. I’ve been around the league a bit and it’s not a given – or in any industry – that you have that type of support above you. I think the players feel it, I think hopefully the city, the country and our fans feel that we’re all on the same page and that we’re in it together. I think it’s really important to get that sense from ownership in order to achieve what you want to.

QUESTION: My son Ethan, aged 9, is interested in your career path. Do you have plans for a different role after being a GM? — Katie

Hi Katie and Ethan.

Ethan, you’re ahead of your time thinking about your future GM career. I grew up loving basketball from as young as I can remember, but didn’t realize all of the jobs that went into creating an NBA game until I graduated from college. Whether you watch a game on TV or in the arena, there are so many different roles — you can play, coach, sell popcorn, take videos or photos, dance, scout, etc.

Like many first jobs, I started right out of college as an intern, and I was lucky enough for it to be in the NBA with the Orlando Magic. I don’t really remember exactly what I did, but the most important part was simply doing a great job in whatever I was asked to do — staying late to make the last FedEx delivery, driving visitors around town, helping my boss move houses, and sometimes it was even fun stuff, like playing basketball whenever the CEO flew into town. Thinking back, I was trying to be as helpful and thoughtful to everyone I worked with, but at the same time I was also listening and observing everyone and everything to learn about the business.

From Orlando, I moved to New York City where I worked for seven years at the NBA offices. I continued to grow and mature as a person, while learning even more about the NBA and how it operates. Masai called me seven years ago to come work for the Raptors and the rest is history! Time flies, and I’ve been incredibly fortunate to receive a lot of good advice over the years.

When you’re looking for your first job, figure out what you love to do and find the best organization that does it. You’ll end up surrounded by people just like you, young, energetic, full of aspirations and ambition. And if you’re really lucky, you may never have to leave or look for another job the rest of your career. As much as you’ll want to work 24/7, don’t forget to grow as a person, find new friends and experiences. Being well versed with people from all backgrounds and walks of life will take you far.

—

QUESTION: What effect will the curtailment of all basketball have on your draft preparations? How will you evaluate prospects and do you already have a list? — James

Similarly to everyone else in the world we’re all learning how to work from home and adapt to our new surroundings. Whether it’s preparing for the draft, continuing the season, or free agency, the biggest thing that stands out to me is how innovative we all are when faced with adversity and new challenges. We’re figuring out new ways to communicate with draft prospects online, we’re imagining a new NBA with more fans watching from home, and rethinking how Toronto and Canada can be a unique destination for future Raptors players.

It’s incredible to see how we’re all staying connected and thriving in ways we’re never thought possible. We all fall into cycles of doing the same thing the same way, but when we’re forced to think about things from a new angle, we end up talking to family and friends that we haven’t seen in years, discovering new recipes to cook at home, and slowing down our pace of life to better absorb what’s going on around us. I’m looking forward to seeing what sticks with all of us in the future.