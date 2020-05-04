A decision or situation you have been wrestling with returns to haunt you once more. Do not despair. A neighbour or sibling saves the day. It might be difficult keeping things harmonious in your neighbourhood, but compromise will help. Tonight: Catch up with old friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Undoubtedly, you are used to financial ups and downs by now, but today you will have reason to cheer. New financial opportunities look likely, especially gracing those who work with computers or in high-tech fields. Health professions also are favoured. Tonight: Relax.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You impress someone special, as you are at your most charismatic and charming. If you are craving a different look, today is the time to complete your transformation. You may be surprised as a brand-new you emerges. Tonight: Enjoy yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You spend time being creative or enjoying solitary hobbies today. Later, you will need to spend time with a loved one who needs emotional assistance. Inner healing can occur now. Do not get into a psychological dither; all you need to do is listen. Tonight: Comfort.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you join that new group, especially if there is virtual travel involved or a chance to meet others from foreign lands. Some old acquaintances re-enter your life. This gives you the chance to rethink past ties in terms of your changing values. Tonight: Relax.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

There will be opportunities galore to make your mark on the world. You can begin by cultivating business contacts. Pleasure and business mix well today. Some of you will be mixing with well-to-do and prestigious individuals. Tonight: Return calls first.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Plans that have been on hold may now be undertaken. This includes travel opportunities, which abound during various times this summer. New learning experiences through reading or courses leads to increased confidence and spiritual growth. Tonight: Spend time with a child.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might be able to obtain that loan today. Agitated friends need you as a sounding board, but do not lend them money unless you are prepared to not get it back. This is not the time for risk-taking. Tonight: Slow down.

BORN TODAY: Educator Horace Mann (1796), actress Audrey Hepburn (1929), artist Keith Haring (1958)

