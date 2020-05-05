Things are always clear to the armchair quarterbacks who sit on the sidelines and, with the benefit of hindsight, judge the plays made in real time.

While there’s an element of this unfairness in some of the critiques of how governments have responded to the pandemic, that’s not the case when it comes to the massive failure to protect long-term-care homes.

Provincial governments — particularly Ontario, which lived through the SARS outbreak in 2003 — had all the knowledge and opportunity needed to make better and faster decisions that would have saved lives.

Ontario had plenty of warning about the risky conditions in long-term-care homes, but it didn’t act. Expert reports, seemingly, were not read. Pandemic plans were not followed. There were early lessons from the outbreak in a care home in Kirkland, Wash., followed by another in North Vancouver, that went unheeded.

As Jesse McLean and Alyshah Hasham detailed in The Star on Tuesday, at every turn the Ford government could have — and should have — done more to prevent the catastrophe of infections and deaths in long-term-care homes.

It is not the case, as the government has tried to claim, that it didn’t have a “playbook” to handle COVID-19 in these homes.

“We knew what was needed,” Laura Tamblyn Watts, CEO of CanAge, a national seniors advocacy organization, told the Star. “The problem was the Ontario government didn’t do it.”

When it came to preparing hospitals and expanding intensive care units for the potential onslaught of COVID-19 cases, the government acted swiftly. But when it came to protecting the most vulnerable seniors in care facilities, the government started behind the curve and remains there still.

Instead of using all the available expert advice, reports and plans to get ahead of potential problems, the government waited until the problems were too big and too public to ignore, and only then took action.

There’s a heavy price to pay for delay in a pandemic. As we know, the cases we see today are a consequence of the decisions made — or not made — weeks ago.