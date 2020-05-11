Garden centres, nurseries and hardware stores were bustling with activity this past weekend after the Ontario government gave the green light for these businesses to reopen and operate under the same guidelines as grocery stores and pharmacies.

In addition, Premier Doug Ford announced that all retail stores with a street entrance can now provide curbside pickup and delivery.

While easing restrictions on retail, the government is also expanding essential construction to allow below-grade, multi-unit residential construction projects, which include apartment and condominium buildings, to begin.

This will help clear the way for the housing and jobs our economy needs to begin to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our government has been laying the groundwork for the safe, measured and gradual reopening of our province. We’ve established the necessary workplace safety guidelines to help businesses adapt to the new physical distancing environment and as the trends improve, we’ll be able to move forward with reopening more and more of our economy and getting people back to work.

Of course, public health measures and safety guidelines, including 60 sector-specific health and safety guidelines, must be followed to protect business owners, employees and their customers.

I want to applaud businesses, whose efforts efforts and co-operation have helped slow the spread of COVID-19 and allowed us to gradually begin easing restrictions.

I also want to thank essential workers, from front-line medical staff and support staff in health care, to those who staff and run our long-term care homes, community living homes, first responders, farmers and the people who make sure we have food to eat and so many more too numerous to list here.

Ontarians stepped up to the plate big time and I could not be prouder of how we responded as a people and as a province.

Now, we must continue to move cautiously and strike the right balance between getting people back to work and preventing further outbreaks.