One day the world stopped.

Easter came and went, and then Mother’s Day, and we are still asked to isolate and restrict ourselves, but — most of us — remain safe and well.

A massive thank you to those of you who continue to work, often putting yourselves and your families at risk, to provide us with medical and emergency services, essential administration and retail, public works services, social services, cleaning in hospitals, hospices, homes for the aged, long term care facilities, and many other places.

Thanks to the visiting nurses and PSWs, transit and taxi drivers, truckers, shippers, packers, manufacturers, and so many others.

There are those who this pandemic will affect in small ways, but there are others whose lives will be irrevocably changed. Those folks don’t necessarily share their fear and grief. Let’s all try to be kind and more tolerant during these uncharted times.

City facilities remain closed — at least until nearly the end of May. We all want to return to “normal” as soon as possible.

I assure you that I will support the city’s Emergency Operations Centre team as they make decisions based the advice of upper level medical officers of health, as well as our own, as I advocate for a return to the life we knew.

Meanwhile, some city services have now been reinstated: yard and leaf waste pickups (bi-weekly); some roads maintenance, likewise in parks, cemetery, horticulture, and parking lots.

Community gardens have reopened with strict guidelines for the gardeners and some businesses are back.

Events utilizing city facilities have been suspended until at least July 2, 2020, so there will be no Buskerfest in Dundas, nor will there be a Dundas Rotary Club Victoria Day Fireworks display (although the display is expected to be rescheduled to a date later in the year) or our usual Canada Day celebrations.