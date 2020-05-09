“I signed up under a false name and with strict restrictions on who I might look at and maybe chat with online. I thought, someone to go with to movies/restaurants would be nice, but I didn’t want any ‘complications’ involving love.

“I had seven dates with six different very nice men. But no connection.

“Then, bored, I decided to chat with a guy that the dating site kept saying fit my criteria except … he lived 3,000 miles away on a Caribbean island.

“He looked like an ordinary guy his age, but his ‘resumé’ was interesting, so I figured we could be pen-pals.

“Within two weeks, we were regularly chatting and when I trusted him with my identity, we emailed. We were connecting and having a great time getting to know each other.

“He shared his struggles with his 27-year marriage before he divorced some years prior and I opened up about my experience. Then he went radio silent.

“Of course, I thought, ‘Well, there you go, all men are jerks!’

“Three days later, he contacted me from a resort on the island, which had been hit by a hurricane and all power was out. He knew the resort had a generator and contacted me from there. First thing he said was he was worried I’d think he’d lost interest. Wow!

“We met physically three months after meeting online. We married 18 months later. I was 57.

“We’ve lived in bliss for almost eight years since and still wake up in the morning smiling at each other.

“I hope your other writer sees this and takes heart.

“Forget the physical aspects of meeting a man. I was in love with my husband before we physically met.

“As I famously told my book-club pals just before I met him, unless he had rancid body odour or there was no fire in bed, I was in deep trouble as far as ‘not wanting to fall in love’ was concerned.

“Happily, there was no B.O. and lots of fire!”

Ellie’s tip of the day

There’s hope for love in a pandemic: through common interests, attraction and growing trust through online connecting, even when in-person meeting is delayed.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto.