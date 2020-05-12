The actions of others will energize you in a positive way, meaning that you should be able to find the co-operation necessary to ensure successful summer plans. Relate to others on a one-on-one basis for best results. Tonight: Intimate date night.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Do not let those famous Virgo nerves get the best of you. Impatience is rife, but count to 10 before you bite off all of your fingernails. All, including computer software, should soon be running smoothly and efficiently again. Tonight: Organize your desk.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Actions now will lead to something big later. Do not let doubts discourage you. Children may drive you a little crazy, but the shouting matches soon subside. Your energy is high after midday. Tonight: Check in on an elderly relative who just wants to talk.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today creates a climate of ease and acceptance. Love trends are wonderful. There could be an age difference with someone to whom you develop an attachment. Spend time in the healing rays of the sun. Tonight: Listen to a friend's qualms about a personal matter.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It is difficult keeping things harmonious amongst your friends today. But a solution is right around the corner. A neighbour might save the day. Do not be surprised if you suddenly feel drained of energy. Tonight: Allow your hardworking self some time off to dream.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

If you have been ensnared in a cycle of spending, you may be forced to cut back now. It is possible that a potential money-making opportunity has been temporarily put on hold. Do not despair. Patience is the keyword for today. Tonight: Early night's sleep.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today, you will become more motivated and assertive. Due to your original ideas, controversy will tend to surround you. Focus on constructive outlets for your energy. Water sports and dance can be therapeutic. Tonight: A child or loved one has strong feelings to share.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your thoughts turn toward security issues. Fulfilling your responsibilities leads to true happiness today. Focus on gaining a deeper understanding of yourself, including your limitations. With your tendency to daydream, you could misinterpret important details. Tonight: In your own private Idaho.

BORN TODAY: Nurse Florence Nightingale (1820), actress Katharine Hepburn (1907), baseballer Yogi Berra (1925)

