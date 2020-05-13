Both Quebec and British Columbia have been considering appealing to private for-profit clinics to deal with the backlog of surgeries that has accumulated because of the pandemic.

In Quebec, a government decree temporarily waived, with strict conditions, the long-standing prohibition against physicians treating both publicly insured as well as out-of-pocket patients, in response to the urgent call for help in long-term care facilities. More recently, we heard that Quebec’s specialists are actively negotiating with the government to do what B.C. has already committed to do — send “public” patients to private clinics for surgeries.

While, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix has stated, extraordinary circumstances require extraordinary measures, opening up the public system to private for-profit care, even if clinics “agree to follow the Canada Health Act,” in our opinion may do vastly more damage than good, in the short and long run.

Indeed, our research shows that the Canada Health Act, while important, is unsuited to fully protect universal health care within the bigger provinces and across Canada. Far from being a mere fancy, provincial protective measures, including those of B.C. and Quebec, are vital to ensuring the integrity of our public health care systems. These protective measures are being overlooked in the current debate.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, provincial governments have swiftly implemented unprecedented public health measures, with two critical objectives in mind. First, to protect their population and second, to allow health care systems to respond adequately to medical needs as they arise.

It is this second objective that historically motivated B.C., Quebec and most of the larger provinces to introduce two cardinal rules over and above those provided by the Canada Health Act, in order to protect the integrity and capacity of their public systems. These rules, currently put at risk in the midst of the pandemic, are also in danger because of multiple legal challenges in the name of individual rights. They must be better understood for the crucial role they play in reinforcing and protecting public health care systems across the country.

The two protective rules are the prohibition of private insurance for health care and the prohibition against doctors receiving both public and private money for those services. Doctors do have a choice, but they must choose: their work is either paid for by public or by private money; never both.

These rules, which fall within provincial jurisdiction and are not dictated by the Canada Health Act, are meant to reserve the vast majority of material and human resources for the public system, while allowing for a deliberately small marginal private care market of non-enrolled physicians funded from out-of-pocket payments by the few patients who can afford to make that choice.

That is the compromise that our provincial governments had to make to set up and finance the public system, which is a huge and vital endeavour. This compromise has allowed our public systems to serve the Canadian population very well for a long time. In Quebec, until 2005, there were only 100 non-enrolled physicians, taking private payments for care. Today that number has quadrupled, but it still represents less than 2 per cent of active registered physicians in the province.

Hasty pandemic decisions and recent Charter challenges could undermine this historic compromise and ultimately threaten the very integrity of the public system. In the well-known 2005 Chaoulli decision by the Supreme Court of Canada, a slim majority found that Quebec’s prohibition of private medical insurance could sometimes deprive some people of a theoretical solution to their access to physicians operating outside the public system.