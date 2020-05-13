Let’s just say this: I don’t give a bat’s ass whether Bryan Adams is racist or not.

Everyone’s asking the wrong question about Adams. It isn’t whether he is racist, but whether what he said is racist.

Deciphering whether a person is racist requires a knowledge of their intentions or for them to have made unambiguously racist remarks or have an established history of racism.

I don’t know Bryan from Adam to know whether he had ugly thoughts about Chinese people in his mind when he had a tantrum that his London gig had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 and posted these remarks on Instagram on Monday: “... thanks to some f---ing bat eating, wet-market animal selling virus-making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold … my message to them other than ‘thanks a f---ing lot’ is to go vegan.”

Is what he said racist? The answer — and it breaks my GenX heart to say this — is unequivocally yes, on many counts. Let’s see the ways in which this is so:

“Bat-eating”: Plenty of people around the world eat exotic meats, and while there may be some who eat bats, it’s not a traditional Chinese food in Wuhan or elsewhere, nor is it eaten to the scale of, say, kangaroo meat in Australia. In addition, researchers haven’t yet pinpointed the origins of the virus, all they know is that some of first few people who got it had in their history visits to the wet markets of Wuhan.

“Wet markets”: For some reason this term has become coded to mean something that’s uniquely Chinese and backward or unsanitary, as if Canadian supermarkets only sell dry goods.

You could say Adams was just being thoughtless thus far, but his framing of the problem becomes racist because the term “bat-eating, wet-market animal selling” evokes Wuhan and China and blames the culture rather than the natural evolution of viruses for the disease. This kind of unscientific characterization has already led to overt racism against Chinese-Canadians, and, coming from someone this high-profile, only legitimizes it further.

“Virus-making greedy bastards”: that’s the cringeworthy WhatsApp-level uncritical conspiracy nonsense about the Chinese manufacturing a virus in a lab for world domination that a celebrity of Adams’ stature should be ashamed of perpetuating. (The same conspiracy is switched around in China where some believe the CIA created and planted the virus there to sabotage its rising status.)

The defence and apology: “Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism,” Adams wrote in another Instagram post Tuesday, next to a video of him singing the song “Into The Fire.”