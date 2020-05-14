Welcome to the month of May. Here’s hoping for warmer temperatures.

Good news — Bell Canada and the City of Hamilton have formalized a partnership for a $400 million investment by Bell to expand broadband internet infrastructure throughout Hamilton's rural communities. This investment was a result of negotiations driven by the Mayor’s Economic Task Force of which I am a member. Although a couple years in the making, residents will begin to see more Bell vehicles across Flamborough as construction begins.

This project has zero cost to taxpayers, and will be the largest digital infrastructure investment in the city’s history.

As a huge advocate for broadband connectivity equity for Flamborough residents, I am pleased to announce this important news for rural and urban Hamilton communities. For more information, see the Bell media release at https://bit.ly/2WWOF7i.

The long overdue bridge construction part of the Clappison Avenue expansion is on the way to completion to connect Dundas Street to Parkside Drive from No Frills to Stryker, over Borer’s Creek. The prefabricated bridge is installed, waiting for road completion of curbing and final asphalt.

Once the province lifts the COVID-19 construction ban, the project will be completed for final inspection and hopefully open by August or September, depending on the province lifting the construction ban.

City council unanimously passed changes to public nuisance bylaws to include prohibiting excessive odours and intrusive green house lighting from cultivation of cannabis plants. It is now in force and affect.

While licenses to grow cannabis are regulated by federal and provincial governments, municipalities are able to enforce property bylaw restrictions which now include significant odour and smell and light pollution that affects neighbouring properties.

These bylaws are good news as this has been a prevalent issue in rural areas of Flamborough Centre and Carlisle.

Although city hall is closed to the public, many departments including the Building Division remain open for business and services can still be accessed, including building permit inspections. For online building permit applications, visit www.hamilton.ca/eplans.