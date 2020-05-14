We’re starting to take tentative steps out of our bubbles as businesses reopen.

With the curve descending, the hope is that we can start getting caught up on tasks that have been shelved — like income tax returns.

Flamborough Connects has opened a remote income tax preparation program for eligible clients. Our staff will do a thorough intake assessment and forward information to volunteers. The volunteers will schedule a convenient time with clients to prepare the return over the phone.

Clients just need to have their paperwork together and the volunteer will fill in the information and file the return electronically. Once Flamborough Connects can open the office to the public, we will arrange for clients to pick up their copy of the return. The extended deadline for individual tax returns is June 1.

For more information call 905-689-7880.

Flamborough Connects has reached out directly to check in with and survey well over 100 local and rural adults and seniors who are regular FC income tax clients, rural grocery bus clients, Wheel of Fitness participants, and educational program participants to see how they are managing through the pandemic.

We’ve found that this community has stepped up! Although several individuals are experiencing some anxiety regarding the length of being isolated and the possibility of being infected, most are reporting that they are well looked after by generous friends, neighbours and family.

For the most part, they are staying connected virtually and by phone. As anticipated however, many individuals are concerned that they will need shopping support once their wonderful neighbours and adult children go back to work. Flamborough Connects’ bi-weekly rural grocery bus will remain suspended until it is safe for seniors to congregate together.

Thanks to a small grant from the City of Hamilton's Pandemic Response Funding, and shared resources from Ancaster Community Services and Banyan’s Grocer-Ease program, Flamborough Connects is stepping up to provide ongoing grocery shopping support for eligible clients — Shopping 4 Seniors.

If you are over 55, do not drive, or have health concerns that prevent you from going to the grocery store, call Flamborough Connects for more information.