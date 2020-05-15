The Baker family from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, who arrived in Upper Canada between 1798 and 1801, were not Loyalists — no records having been found to link the family with support of the British Crown during the American Revolutionary War.

However, they may have been like other settlers of German descent, uncertain and fearful that their religious faith or political convictions might be compromised by association with the new republicanism.

The family traced their ancestry back to Jorg Peter Becker (1680-1773), the Lutheran Bishop of Strasbourg who visited Philadelphia in 1726 and in the following year, sent four of his sons to America.

Abraham Baker (1775-1838), a third-generation member of the family from Earl Township, Lancaster County, and his wife, Esther Yake, entered Upper Canada very soon after they had married in 1798 and are believed to have come directly to East Flamborough. Their eldest son George, born Sept. 20, 1801, identified Flamborough as his place of birth.

Abraham Baker settled on Lot 13, Concession 4 in the township, squatting on the property without a deed, although he later claimed that he had twice attempted to buy the lot.

On the second occasion he signed the Oath of Allegiance in the spring of 1812 and paid the required fee to the Land Board at Newark. But it is possible that the outbreak of war with the United States, which began just after the transaction, resulted in the documents being filed but never acted upon.

Due to the government mishandling of the purchase, the family learned the terrible news that they did not own the lot. On Jan. 3, 1828, the patent to the property had been awarded to the Chancellor, President and Scholars of King’s College, Toronto — meaning that the house, barns and land clearance made to Lot 13 Concession 4 over almost 30 years of their ownership were lost.

On June 10, 1831, an indenture was signed between the two parties, but Abraham Baker was forced to pay £247.10 before the property was legally transferred to him!

