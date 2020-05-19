There are marvellous social prospects with foreign-born or well-travelled friends. Be friendly. There can be meetings with kind and valuable people. Studies progress well. Enrol in seminars and classes. Writing and publishing are favoured. Tonight: Add more fun to the moment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today attracts you to subcultures and mysteries. Detective and occult or thriller themes in movies and books are engrossing. Accept your financial situation philosophically. It is essential that you enjoy what you have and not live beyond your means. Tonight: Use caution with charge cards.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Love attachments undergo a catharsis. You discover how to rise above jealousy or insecurity to bring a more transcendent and supportive quality to love. Today helps you express your feelings with special eloquence. Tonight: Speak your mind and accept the responses you get.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You can treat an old illness or establish a more wholesome daily routine today. Pets are especially important; they provide a new level of comfort and companionship. You are expressive and especially sensitive. Tonight: People notice and respond to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your social life is enlivened by invitations and visits via Zoom. You impress an admirer with a kind word. If you want to make gifts, try penning an original story or poem. An old love can be fondly remembered or even rejuvenated. Tonight: Relax.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Today sees you looking for ways to improve and protect your home. You can add new members to your extended family and have a deepening of insight into your childhood. A remodelling and redecorating plan is almost irresistible. Tonight: You may look critically at it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Timely responses are appreciated by others. Reassuring words from you assure security and goodwill. Keep up with prior commitments at work to protect your credibility. You feel pulled in several different directions. Complete projects in progress before considering new directions. Tonight: Slow down.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Patience and practicality are the keys to security today. Keep working and resist the temptation to overextend, gamble or take on a large debt load. Use discretion in acting on the advice or financial demands of others. Tonight: Check in on an elderly family member.

BORN TODAY: Singer Sam Smith (1992), activist Malcolm X (1925), guitarist Pete Townshend (1945)

www.madalynaslan.com