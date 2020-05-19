So why does this matter?

Harper is not prime minister anymore, not even a premier.

Because he is clearly the unofficial leader of the Conservative party and still wields enormous influence.

And because Kenney appointed him to his Economic Recovery Council and it’s hard to imagine that Harper will be satisfied with anything less than becoming the council’s alpha dog.

The council is chaired by Jack Mintz, every conservatives’ favourite economist who (not) coincidentally opined in the Financial Post the day after Harper’s opined in the WSJ that the public sector needs to start making “sacrifices.”

That, no doubt, would include nurses, paramedics, police officers, bureaucrats funnelling millions of dollars of support to various Canadians, school teachers, and post-secondary instructors, most of whom are now struggling to adapt courses to online delivery.

In other words, people doing essential work during the pandemic.

According to Mintz, who also happens to be a director of Imperial Oil, which according to the latest figures available earns him about $250,000 in total compensation annually, people working in the public sector need to have their wages reined in.

Another clue that Alberta is likely to become the petri dish for federal conservative economic policies is the enthusiasm for Alberta displayed by Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole. He launched his leadership campaign from Calgary and has been endorsed by Jason Kenney.

Harper has yet to name his favourite candidate but he certainly doesn’t seem enamored with Peter MacKay, the current front runner.

In the meantime, Kenney’s economic revival committee is feeding him advice on a regular basis. They are not mandated to produce a final report or make recommendations. So who knows what they are whispering in his ear? Who knows which other ghosts of Reform, such as Preston Manning, are leaning in?

In the end, Kenney could adopt a tough neo-Reform agenda despite the difficulties imposed by the pandemic and the oil price crash. He has already proceeded with plans to lay off support staff at schools, technical colleges, and universities, even amidst the unemployment caused by the pandemic. Regulated environmental monitoring of the oil industry has been put on hold, another vivid example of less government that would no doubt earn Harper’s approval.

Of course this doesn’t mean Albertans will take to the neo-Reform agenda. And it certainly doesn’t mean that Canadians will embrace it if it is taken up by the next Conservative leader.

Gillian Steward is a Calgary-based writer and freelance contributing columnist for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @GillianSteward