War of the Worlds

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs

War of the Worlds is a good sci-fi/thriller movie directed by Steven Spielberg and based on the original story by H. G. Wells. The story sees single father Ray Ferrier (Tom Cruise) spending time with his two children – Rachel (Dakota Fanning) and Robbie (Justin Chatwin) – when alien invaders with their war machines arrive and start destroying humans. Ray, Rachel and Robbie bravely look after one another as they fight for survival against the ruthless alien tripod machines. Also in the movie is Tim Robbins who is entertaining as Harlan Ogilvy.

This movie from 2005 was nominated for three Academy Awards including “Best Achievement in Visual Effects.” Dakota Fanning won an Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films award for “Best Performance by a Younger Actor.”

This 2-disc set includes the movie in 4K Ultra HD (for the first time) and in Blu-ray. The Blu-ray disc also includes numerous special features including “The H.G. Wells Legacy”, “Steven Spielberg and the Original War of the Worlds” and “Designing the Enemy: Tripods and Aliens.”

Top Gun

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs

Another popular movie arriving in 4K for the first time is Top Gun. This action/drama from 1986 sees Cruise as Maverick, a young fighter pilot in the U.S. Navy’s elite fighter school. Joining Cruise is an impressive cast that includes Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Tim Robbins, Anthony Edwards and Tom Skerritt. Top Gun won one Oscar and was nominated for three more.

This 2-disc set has the movie in 4K and Blu-ray with a special feature on the 4K disc and other special features on the Blu-ray disc including “Danger Zone: The Making of Top Gun (6-Part Documentary).”

Days of Thunder