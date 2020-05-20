Last Friday afternoon, during his daily COVID-19 briefing, Premier Ford called commercial landlords “vicious” and asked them to give tenants a break in dealing with unpaid rent. Yet despite the tough talk, and repeated questions from the media on how he will protect small businesses from eviction, the premier has yet to act.

It’s time for the premier to follow the lead of provinces like Nova Scotia and use his authority to place a moratorium on the eviction of small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Recognizing the impact COVID-19 is having on Ontarians, the premier took an important first step in March, suspending residential evictions and halting eviction orders already in progress. The premier now needs to take the next step and place an immediate moratorium on the eviction of small businesses.

From the local bakery to your favourite diner, small businesses give our neighbourhoods their character and charm. But as many small businesses continue to see a sharp decline in sales, if they have been able to open at all, many are being threatened with eviction because they are unable to keep up with the rent.

Over the past months, I’ve spoken with many small business owners, and business associations across our community. From the laundromat in Parkway Forest and the restaurant in Bayview Village, to the bakery in Hillcrest and the convenience store in Bayview Woods — Steeles, COVID-19 is having a profound impact on our small businesses.

Business owners have told me that federal programs created to respond to COVID-19, like the wage subsidy or the interest free business loan, have been very helpful. But what’s really keeping them up at night is the threat of eviction by landlords due to accumulated rent-owed since many of them were forced to close their doors to the public at the end of March.

Last month, the federal government reached an agreement with all the provinces and territories to implement the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program, lowering rent by 75 per cent, providing a lifeline to small businesses.

CECRA requires landlords to agree to forgo 25 per cent of monthly rent for three months and suspend evictions. In return, CECRA will cover 50 per cent of the rent, with the small business covering 25 per cent.

However, I have been told that many landlords have declined to apply for this program, and some landlords even see COVID-19 as an opportunity to evict long-standing tenants.

For CECRA to work effectively, we need the premier to place an immediate moratorium on all commercial evictions.