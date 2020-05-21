What about the numbers of deaths? Were those helpless humans who succumbed dispensable? No longer “counted” because so many were seniors or elderly and/or disabled, in nursing and long-term-care homes where the virus shot through like a fire bomb?

Your daughter’s attitude (she’s not alone in it) and your concern are what makes this a relationship question.

She may not even read/listen to the medical facts directing much of the virus response. She prefers to argue her point with you.

Your role as a parent of an adult child is to simply offer your own informed view, once.

You can also send her solid medical information, but you can’t make her swallow it.

However, this is a situation wherein agreeing to disagree is not enough.

She must respect your “stay-home” rules, or your extending reliance on them, because you believe it’s safer. And she cannot break those rules if staying in your home.

If she visits, she must keep the appropriate distance that you’re observing.

This disagreement needn’t create an irresolvable issue between you two, unless it’s typical of a strain that already exists and emerges in full-blown disagreement at every opportunity.

If so, consider finding a therapist who specializes in mother-daughter conflicts and is currently helping clients during the pandemic through online contact.

Reader’s Commentary: Some history regarding sending children away during a crisis:

“In 1942, at the height of the Blitz, my sister was born prematurely. My father drove my other sister and me to our grandparents’ house in Cheltenham.

“Three rooms of my grandparents’ house were occupied by a family of four, including two girls, whose home had been bombed.

“My grandmother, who’d been a school teacher, over several months taught us four girls around the kitchen table. There was no paper to write on (unobtainable), but we had a small blackboard and soft chalk from the nearby chalk hills of the Cotswolds.

“There was a piano; we girls also learned the basics. When I eventually returned to school, far from having missed anything, I’d been protected from dangers and given gifts of loving to read and sing, which I treasure to this day.”

Ellie's tip of the day

Don’t let COVID-19 further strain your parent-adult child relationship. Stick to your safety rules.

