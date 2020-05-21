I’m encouraged that more businesses are being allowed to reopen and small businesses who have been so hard hit by the COVID-19 closures can see some light at the end of the tunnel.

No doubt, there’s much hard work ahead.

It’s been a long 10-plus weeks, which is taking a serious toll on our economy. I believe two factors are critical going forward.

First, it’s up to all of us to practice good hygiene and exercise good judgment so we can keep things open for the long haul. I don’t want to see us slide backwards, nor does anyone. Physical distancing, hand sanitizer, masks and frequent handwashing are the new norm for the foreseeable future.

Second, we must support local business now more than ever. Shop local. Go to shops, grocery stores, restaurants, farm markets, garden centres and hardware stores owned and operated by Flamborough folks, employing people in Flamborough — over big-box stores.

Along with the economic impact, there has been a significant impact on the federal fiscal balance sheet. The federal Liberal government has spent upwards of $187 billion in COVID-19 relief programs. It’s massive.

What concerns me greatly is that the auditor general’s office sought a very modest amount of funding to keep pace with the need to scrutinize the new programs and ensure taxpayers’ dollars are being spent wisely. Yet their plea is falling on deaf ears.

That’s why I asked the question in a virtual sitting of Parliament last week.

The auditor general requested an additional $10.8 million for their office to meet new demand. I did the math — that’s only six one-thousandths of a single percentage point of the federal COVID-19 program spending!

Three Liberal cabinet ministers attempted, but there was no real answer. On behalf of all taxpayers in Flamborough-Glanbrook, and the next generation who will bear the burden of this deficit spending, I won’t stop asking the question until there is the necessary transparency and oversight put in place.