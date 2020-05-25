Since his overt preference for women as his social audience bothers you, it’s a logical step to suggest that he get personal counselling about it, because it’s affecting your marriage.

Readers: If you’ve experienced similar behaviour from a partner, I’ll publish a selection, anonymously, of your responses.

Q: Different parts of the country are in the midst of “opening up” businesses and social gathering, but many medical experts disagree with those plans unless there’s adequate testing for knowing who’s infected, and tracing for knowing who’s at risk.

I sometimes feel hopeless that we’ll ever really be “safe” from the coronavirus.

Depressed

A: During the pandemic, our mental health is being affected, which impacts our relationship with ourselves.

Dr. Susan Abbey, Psychiatrist-in-Chief at Toronto’s University Health Network’s says it’s important that we remember that these are exceptional times.

“It’s OK to feel stressed,” she says. “One important message that applies to everyone is – be kind to yourself.”

She also cautions, “It’s important to recognize if you need help, and to use the resources available.”

In her article of April 21, during Ontario’s ongoing social distancing to help flatten the curve of infections, she responded to common questions. Some of her answers:

How to cope with feeling imprisoned: If you’re not required to be in isolation, take short walks outside (still keeping six-feet distanced from others).

How to deal with loneliness: Using technology, keep connected to friends and family. Check on two or three different people every day, so you have a social routine and feel helpful to others.

How to protect close relationships: — Give yourself some alone time – a walk, a bath, read a book in your room. Check in with people living with you, talk about your feelings, fears and anxieties.

How to help kids understand what’s going on: — Use age-appropriate language to explain without frightening them. Ask them to share what they think and how they feel.

How to keep a sense of purpose if unemployed: — Exercise reduces stress hormones and helps you keep a healthy routine.

Ellie’s tip of the day

If a partner’s social behaviour makes you uncomfortable, discuss it and consider counselling.

EXPERT ADVICE. IN YOUR INBOX: Sign up for the Star’s advice newsletter, get the latest on relationships, etiquette and more.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.