On Monday, the Fox anchor tweeted a wire-agency photo of the presumptive Democratic candidate and captioned his post with: “This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today.”

Trump retweeted Hume and voila, the most irresponsible pandemic debate was in overdrive.

I will go to my grave — hopefully, not from this virus — never understanding how masks became political. I’ve never heard of partisan bandages or ideological antivenin. It’s a mask! Did it help that we were first told to not wear masks? Probably not. But this is a novel coronavirus and the science is constantly in flux. So what is it that Hume finds so triggering in that photo? What doesn’t he grasp about fundamental decency: a mask shows you care about others?

The last time Hume’s Twitter entered my morning newsfeed was when the 76-year-old shared a screenshot from his computer, showing a site about election odds. Alas, he forgot to close the other browser tabs, one of which was parked on a site titled “Sexy Vixen Vinyl.” So maybe that explains it. He didn’t like Biden’s mask because it was not made of a shiny material more aligned with his kinky peccadillos. If Biden wants to nail down at least one Fox vote, should he beg Jill to drop off a batch of banana bread for Hume while garbed in sexy vinyl and a ball-gag?

But the bigger question is: can we please stop mask-shaming people?

Also this weekend, Alyssa Milano was widely ridiculed for sharing a photo of her family in the car, all of whom were wearing masks. The issue, apparently, was that Milano’s mask was crochet. Now obviously, if a knit mask has holes big enough for a pencil to poke through, let alone a microbe, that is problematic. But her mask has a carbon filter that’s not visible. It’s fine! No mask guarantees safety. But making fun of masks guarantees recklessness.

I don’t get it. Milano’s responsible message — please wear a mask — mirrors health experts around the world. Yet it was met with social-media snark. Meanwhile, Biden showcased how a real leader should act during a global pandemic — that is, by example — and people like Hume chucked rotten tomatoes at the public stage.

Did it look like Biden’s face was going to the prom in a tuxedo? Sure! But that’s not the point. I know people are bored without hockey, baseball, football and basketball. But we can’t let mask-shaming become the new spectator sport this summer. As we tiptoe toward reopening, masks are all we have to help mitigate infection and new spikes.

You want life to return to normal as fast as possible? Me too. So, zip it and wear a mask when in public.

This is the opposite of complicated.

After getting blowback on Monday night, Hume suggested Biden was only wearing a mask to “virtue-signal.” I nearly spit out my martini. With respect, sometimes virtue-signalling is actually virtuous. And in scenes this weekend, from a packed Toronto park to a Missouri pool bar, it’s clear many still don’t take the pandemic seriously.

So good on Joe Biden and Alyssa Milano for trying to get more people aboard The Mask Express.

And a pox on Brit Hume’s mansion for trying to turn masks into political football on a field of toxic maskulinity.

Until we get out of this mess, he should clamp on a muzzle and get back to his latex vixens.

Vinay Menon is the Star’s pop culture columnist based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter: @vinaymenon