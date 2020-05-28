It is heartening to see how this community has come together to support each other and the organizations on the front lines.

Our community partners in charity have raised significant funds to support their programs and services. Likewise, the Waterdown BIA and Waterdown Rotary Club have done great work acknowledging the many local heroes who have stepped up to make masks, support neighbours, deliver food and ensure no one in this community is left behind.

Flamborough Connects has also been supported. Flamborough Rotary AM donated a portion of the cost to replace a critical office computer, and Dumfries Mutual Insurance Company made a generous donation to support our work connecting volunteers to opportunities.

Because Flamborough Connects’ charitable work is spread over many categories and needs, we regularly struggle to raise funds to support our programs. We are a multi-service organization, and we know it can be challenging for donors to get behind something less tangible than food security, homelessness and helpless animals searching for their forever home.