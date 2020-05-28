It is heartening to see how this community has come together to support each other and the organizations on the front lines.
Our community partners in charity have raised significant funds to support their programs and services. Likewise, the Waterdown BIA and Waterdown Rotary Club have done great work acknowledging the many local heroes who have stepped up to make masks, support neighbours, deliver food and ensure no one in this community is left behind.
Flamborough Connects has also been supported. Flamborough Rotary AM donated a portion of the cost to replace a critical office computer, and Dumfries Mutual Insurance Company made a generous donation to support our work connecting volunteers to opportunities.
Because Flamborough Connects’ charitable work is spread over many categories and needs, we regularly struggle to raise funds to support our programs. We are a multi-service organization, and we know it can be challenging for donors to get behind something less tangible than food security, homelessness and helpless animals searching for their forever home.
Now we are taking on the added challenge of adapting programs and services to meet new technology demands.
We are asking you to join us and take the Great Canadian Giving Challenge through Canada Helps to support our work through the month of June. We will be holding an online summertime auction and spreading the word about our work.
For every dollar donated through Canada Helps, we will receive a ballot to win $20,000. What will $20,000 do for a small organization like Flamborough Connects? It will:
• provide 2,000 Flamborough Shops grocery deliveries for seniors, disabled and financially disadvantaged rural residents without transportation;
• provide 400 free income tax returns for financially-eligible residents (youth to senior) and ensure they have access to benefits, subsidies and refunds to pay their rent and feed their families;
• provide 400 holiday gift baskets for disabled and isolated senior adults with low income;
• co-ordinate a year of volunteer workshops and seminars for volunteers and community agencies to ensure that youth and adult volunteers of this community are connected to opportunities that make them feel good about giving back;
• replace outdated office equipment and software that no longer meets the challenges of a future online.
Visit www.flamboroughconnects.ca to find out more about the Great Canadian Giving Challenge and our online summertime auction – just in time for Father’s Day!
Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects.
It is heartening to see how this community has come together to support each other and the organizations on the front lines.
Our community partners in charity have raised significant funds to support their programs and services. Likewise, the Waterdown BIA and Waterdown Rotary Club have done great work acknowledging the many local heroes who have stepped up to make masks, support neighbours, deliver food and ensure no one in this community is left behind.
Flamborough Connects has also been supported. Flamborough Rotary AM donated a portion of the cost to replace a critical office computer, and Dumfries Mutual Insurance Company made a generous donation to support our work connecting volunteers to opportunities.
Because Flamborough Connects’ charitable work is spread over many categories and needs, we regularly struggle to raise funds to support our programs. We are a multi-service organization, and we know it can be challenging for donors to get behind something less tangible than food security, homelessness and helpless animals searching for their forever home.
Now we are taking on the added challenge of adapting programs and services to meet new technology demands.
We are asking you to join us and take the Great Canadian Giving Challenge through Canada Helps to support our work through the month of June. We will be holding an online summertime auction and spreading the word about our work.
For every dollar donated through Canada Helps, we will receive a ballot to win $20,000. What will $20,000 do for a small organization like Flamborough Connects? It will:
• provide 2,000 Flamborough Shops grocery deliveries for seniors, disabled and financially disadvantaged rural residents without transportation;
• provide 400 free income tax returns for financially-eligible residents (youth to senior) and ensure they have access to benefits, subsidies and refunds to pay their rent and feed their families;
• provide 400 holiday gift baskets for disabled and isolated senior adults with low income;
• co-ordinate a year of volunteer workshops and seminars for volunteers and community agencies to ensure that youth and adult volunteers of this community are connected to opportunities that make them feel good about giving back;
• replace outdated office equipment and software that no longer meets the challenges of a future online.
Visit www.flamboroughconnects.ca to find out more about the Great Canadian Giving Challenge and our online summertime auction – just in time for Father’s Day!
Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects.
It is heartening to see how this community has come together to support each other and the organizations on the front lines.
Our community partners in charity have raised significant funds to support their programs and services. Likewise, the Waterdown BIA and Waterdown Rotary Club have done great work acknowledging the many local heroes who have stepped up to make masks, support neighbours, deliver food and ensure no one in this community is left behind.
Flamborough Connects has also been supported. Flamborough Rotary AM donated a portion of the cost to replace a critical office computer, and Dumfries Mutual Insurance Company made a generous donation to support our work connecting volunteers to opportunities.
Because Flamborough Connects’ charitable work is spread over many categories and needs, we regularly struggle to raise funds to support our programs. We are a multi-service organization, and we know it can be challenging for donors to get behind something less tangible than food security, homelessness and helpless animals searching for their forever home.
Now we are taking on the added challenge of adapting programs and services to meet new technology demands.
We are asking you to join us and take the Great Canadian Giving Challenge through Canada Helps to support our work through the month of June. We will be holding an online summertime auction and spreading the word about our work.
For every dollar donated through Canada Helps, we will receive a ballot to win $20,000. What will $20,000 do for a small organization like Flamborough Connects? It will:
• provide 2,000 Flamborough Shops grocery deliveries for seniors, disabled and financially disadvantaged rural residents without transportation;
• provide 400 free income tax returns for financially-eligible residents (youth to senior) and ensure they have access to benefits, subsidies and refunds to pay their rent and feed their families;
• provide 400 holiday gift baskets for disabled and isolated senior adults with low income;
• co-ordinate a year of volunteer workshops and seminars for volunteers and community agencies to ensure that youth and adult volunteers of this community are connected to opportunities that make them feel good about giving back;
• replace outdated office equipment and software that no longer meets the challenges of a future online.
Visit www.flamboroughconnects.ca to find out more about the Great Canadian Giving Challenge and our online summertime auction – just in time for Father’s Day!
Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects.