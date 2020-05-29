Here’s a better way to use this time of being apart, than complaining about his (unsurprising) loyalty to his wife and children: Ask yourself how long you want to be second-place (or third, fourth, etc.) in his life. And what you have of companionship and respect beyond those stolen hours?

Consider, too, that if he needs the ego-boost of getting away with cheating on her, will he need the same outlet for self-indulgence when he’s with you?

COVID-19 has given you an opportunity to do better with your life than wait around for another family’s husband and father.

FEEDBACK: Regarding the father’s interest in the possibility of his adult son’s giving up smoking and vaping to be less vulnerable to the coronavirus (May 6):

Reader: What worked for me was learning: Every craving WILL pass, whether you satisfy it or not. Total light bulb moment. I took control. And I’m stubborn.

You get to choose not to satisfy each particular craving, and to get busy with something else instead (like unwrapping a hard candy; the interruption of the craving thought process and the delay of getting a lozenge out, unwrapping it, and putting it in your mouth instead of a cigarette, combined with the hand-to-mouth mimic of smoking).

By the time you’ve done all of that, the craving would’ve passed.

So just take a deep breath (your lungs will remind you why you’re doing this!), and ride it out. Repeat as necessary.

It turns out that the craving will go away by itself if you ignore it. Knowing that, it’s easier to ride out.

Learning to experience and delve into discomfort was also an interesting aspect of not satisfying the cravings. Some pain isn’t so bad if it facilitates a breakthrough.”

Ellie: I wrote in that May 6 column about quitting a smoking habit many years ago and included some online smoking cessation helps.

But I’m not a crusader. It’s a personal choice requiring determination.

Ellie’s tip of the day

When a married lover’s spouse and family come first, you don’t.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.