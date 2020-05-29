It’s about trust. Our relationship with our readers is built on transparency, honesty and integrity. As such, we have launched a trust initiative to tell you who we are how and why we do what we do. This article is part of that project.

The Review is a vehicle for fact-based news and information.

Our editorial team is responsible for telling the community’s stories. These news stories are brought to you by our award-winning journalists, who have their thumb on Flamborough’s pulse.

During these unprecedented times, much of our coverage has focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact locally.

Over the past several weeks, we explored a variety of topics around the virus, including business and the future of work, as well as provided information on how to best manage finances during these difficult times.

We recognized dedicated health-care professionals and reported on a number of initiatives designed to lift the spirits of the community and thank those working on the front lines of the pandemic for their valiant and ongoing efforts.

You’ll remember that we also reported on the pandemic’s impact on your children and their education, our seniors, as well as your health and wellness.

We did a temperature check on our local institutions and updated you on the status of infrastructure projects, some of which were stalled as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Pandemic or not, we are committed to pursuing stories focused on business, real estate, development and infrastructure, municipal affairs and those that shine a special light on the people doing great work to support the community week after week.

Adding to our hyper-local journalism are columns by contributors.