Beauty-inspired stocking stuffers

On top of finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list, let’s not forget about stockings. Yes, stockings — they come in all shapes and sizes, and some may be too big for their own good.

For those beauty fanatics in your life, here are some really helpful ideas on how to add, or, should we say, “stuff,” some extra glam into their lives.

Busy-body essentials

Life is only getting more hectic, and for many, it’s harder than it looks to put together a flawless face first thing in the morning. Thankfully, there are some really great brands out there that focus on multi-purpose makeup. Look out for dual-sided contour pencils and foundation sticks that are all the rage these days. With a few glides, followed by some quick smudging, you can look sharp and chiselled right before breakfast.

Scent-sational stuffers

Who can say no perfume, especially sample kits? Roller perfumes can come in packages ranging from two to 10. On top of offering your giftee some great scent-worthy options, these rollers work as convenient travel accessories and carry-on essentials.

Lashes that truly give

Eyelash extensions may be all the rage, but not everyone can afford to look this effortless. With so many styles to choose from, you still can’t go wrong by adding false eyelash packs to the stocking-stuffer list. From simple end pieces to be-glam-or-go-home lashes, there’s something out there for everyone.