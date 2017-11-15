The Origin of Cyber Monday and How it Works

Cyber Monday is a catchy advertising term thought up by a marketing team to create the same kind of shopping mania for online shopping associated with Black Friday instore savings. It falls on the first Monday after Thanksgiving in the U.S. and since its inception in 2005 the popularity of Cyber Monday sales has grown in leaps and bounds with sales increasing every year. Expectations are that it will be the single biggest shopping day of 2017. Cyber Monday clothing sales are one of the hottest retail categories, as are electronics, beauty and home décor products.

If you’re too busy to shop in the store, want to avoid the crowds, like how easy it is to compare prices, or just want the convenience of shopping from home or work, here are some tips to get the most out of Cyber Monday specials.

To get the best Cyber Monday shopping deals you need to plan ahead. Make a list of everything you want to buy, bookmark the websites you want to visit and set up an account with each retailer if you don’t already have one. Some sites let you pre-load your shopping cart the day before the sales begin, saving you valuable time. Search for coupons and promo codes and stay up-to-date with special promotions by signing up for e-newsletters from your favourite retailers. When you’re doing cost comparison make sure to account for shipping costs, especially if you’re purchasing large, heavy items. More and more stores are offering free shipping on Cyber Monday, but not all of them do.