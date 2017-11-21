What you need to know about Giving Tuesday

You may be that person lining up at the crack of dawn to nab the latest tech gadget on Black Friday, or clicking away frantically at those online deals on Cyber Monday. Or, you may be that person who wants no part in any of the retail frenzy. Either way, there's no shame in your game.

But after all the hustle and bustle is over and the shopping bags are carefully tucked away, it's time for another community of people to come together – the philanthropic community – to celebrate Giving Tuesday.

What is Giving Tuesday?

Known as the “Opening day of the giving season,” Giving Tuesday celebrates the time of year where people can come together to demonstrate their generosity in a variety of ways, whether it be through monetary or material donations, volunteering or charity work.

Giving Tuesday highlights acts of kindness of all shapes and sizes and relies on the participation of charities, businesses, organizations, corporations, and of course, individuals.

It invites participants to indulge in generosity and promote awareness by sharing their experiences of giving (this is a global movement, after all). People can take to social media and use the hashtag #GivingTuesday to post their own stories of giving and share in the stories of others.

When did it start?

The Giving Tuesday movement began in 2012, as the brainchild of Henry Timms, CEO of New York Jewish cultural centre 92nd Street Y.

When do people celebrate?

Each year, Giving Tuesday falls on the day following Cyber Monday. This year, it will be celebrated on Nov. 28.