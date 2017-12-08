5 Fun Christmas Break Activities to Do with Your Kids

During the two-week winter break over the holidays you might be looking for some ways to keep your kids occupied. December weather can be unpredictable in Canada – so it’s a good idea to plan some indoor and outdoor winter break activities.
With all the excitement of the holidays, it’s important to spend some quality time together as a family. Here are five suggestions for kid’s winter activities to do in Canada.
1. Set up a Hot Chocolate Bar for Movie Night
While popcorn is a traditional movie night snack, add a winter twist by adding hot chocolate to the menu. Set up a hot chocolate bar in your home with marshmallows, whipped cream, candy canes, chocolate shavings, chocolate syrup, cinnamon sticks, and other festival toppings. Let the kids customize their cup of hot coco how they like it then cuddle up on the couch for some festive favourites.
2. Random Acts of Kindness
Instill the giving spirit in your children by doing some random acts of kindness as a family. Suggestions include shoveling a neighbours driveway, bringing cookies to friends, donating food or clothes to the less fortunate, or visiting seniors in a nursing home. There are so many ways you and your kids can make a difference in people’s lives in your own community – even if it’s just smiling and saying, “Happy holidays.”
Kids can get so wrapped up in the receiving aspect of the holidays, it is important to remind them that’s it also feels pretty good to give.
3. Take a Holiday Lights Tour
Are there some impressive Christmas light displays in your community? Go for a drive or walk one evening to see different houses and local businesses lit up for the holidays. You could turn it into a scavenger hunt or ask the kids to rate them out of 10 for fun. This is a great family activity to get everyone into the spirit of the season.
4. Have a Low-Key Games Night
The holidays can be overwhelming, so sometimes it’s nice just to stay in and unplug. Turn off the television, put phones on silent, and put the tablets away for the night and have a good ol’fashioned family games night. Get out your favourite board games or play some new ones you may have received under the tree. This is a great way to unwind and decompress – and have some laughs!
5. Make New Year’s Resolutions
Ask your kids to come up with a few goals they’d like to achieve in 2018. Whether it’s scoring a goal at hockey or learning to play a new song on the piano or improving their grades next semester – have them think of small, attainable things they want to accomplish. As parents, perhaps you can challenge them to make some goals, such as making their bed more often, or helping with more household chores. Write them down and keep track of progress throughout the year.
Whether it’s a winter wonderland or a green Christmas – enjoy quality time with your kids this holiday season over winter break!
