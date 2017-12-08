5 Fun Christmas Break Activities to Do with Your Kids

Are there some impressive Christmas light displays in your community? Go for a drive or walk one evening to see different houses and local businesses lit up for the holidays. You could turn it into a scavenger hunt or ask the kids to rate them out of 10 for fun. This is a great family activity to get everyone into the spirit of the season.

4. Have a Low-Key Games Night

The holidays can be overwhelming, so sometimes it’s nice just to stay in and unplug. Turn off the television, put phones on silent, and put the tablets away for the night and have a good ol’fashioned family games night. Get out your favourite board games or play some new ones you may have received under the tree. This is a great way to unwind and decompress – and have some laughs!

5. Make New Year’s Resolutions

Ask your kids to come up with a few goals they’d like to achieve in 2018. Whether it’s scoring a goal at hockey or learning to play a new song on the piano or improving their grades next semester – have them think of small, attainable things they want to accomplish. As parents, perhaps you can challenge them to make some goals, such as making their bed more often, or helping with more household chores. Write them down and keep track of progress throughout the year.

Whether it’s a winter wonderland or a green Christmas – enjoy quality time with your kids this holiday season over winter break!



