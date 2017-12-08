Great Recipes to Make for Christmas Morning Breakfast

1 large egg, beaten

1/2 cup (Whole Milk) Ricotta Cheese

3 tablespoons Whole Milk

1 cup cranberries, fresh or frozen (If using frozen, do not thaw first), roughly chopped

For the egg wash:

1 large egg, beaten

1 teaspoon milk or water

2 tablespoons sugar, for sprinkling

For the (optional) orange glaze:

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

1/2 teaspoon orange zest

Pinch of salt

3/4 cup confectioners sugar, more if needed

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

In a large bowl, mix together flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, sugar and orange zest.

Cut the butter into small cubes, then using two forks or a pastry cutter, work it into the mixture until it resembles a course meal. Set aside.

In a small bowl whisk together the egg, ricotta cheese, and milk. Add to flour and butter mixture and use a fork to stir everything together until just moistened.

Add in the chopped cranberries and gently fold them into dough with a spatula.

Pour the shaggy dough out onto a clean, lightly floured work surface and shape the dough into an 8-inch circle. Cut the dough into 8 wedges and carefully transfer them to the prepared sheet. Leave an inch or so between each scone as they do spread a little.

Lightly brush each scone with the egg wash, then sprinkle the top of each scone with sugar.

Bake for 18-20 minutes, or until the tops are lightly golden brown. Cool scones on the pan for 10 minutes, then top with glaze and serve warm.

For the glaze:

In a small bowl whisk together the orange juice, zest, salt, and confectioners sugar. Drizzle over warm scones and serve at once.

Recipe and photos by Baker by Nature

Baked Ham and Cheese Rollups

This recipe will definitely be a crowd favourite, and works as a great appetizer before the main courses are ready. Bacon cooking in the morning is a great way to wake up, especially on Christmas. The poppy seeds on top of the rolls are a nice touch of flavour. Who doesn’t like ham, cheese and dough?

Ingredients:

1 tube crescent dough sheet

¾ lb. Black Forest Ham, thinly sliced

12 slices swiss cheese, thinly sliced

½ cup butter, melted {I use salted}

1 Tbsp. poppy seeds

1 & ½ Tbsp. yellow mustard

1 Tbsp. dried minced onion

½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350ºF and grease a 9×13 inch baking dish with cooking spray.

Roll out your crescent dough and press into an approximately 13×18 inch rectangle. Top with ham and cheese.

Starting on the long side, roll the dough up tightly. Pinch the ends together and place with the seam facing down. Cut into 12 pieces.

Place your rollups in your baking dish, evenly spaced.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the butter, poppyseeds, mustard, onion, and Worcestershire sauce. Pour the sauce evenly over the rollups.

Bake, uncovered, for 25 minutes until lightly browned.

Recipe and photos by High Heels & Grills

Eggnog French Toast

On Christmas Day, it’s definitely time to get out the eggnog. It’s the perfect holiday treat for your family. With fresh ingredients it’s easy to make, especially if you’re not an early riser. Enjoy with whipped cream or fruits.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups eggnog

5 large eggs

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp rum extract

12 slices Texas toast (or other white bread like challah or French bread)

Instructions:

Preheat an electric griddle to 350 degrees.

In a mixing bowl whisk together eggnog, eggs, nutmeg and rum extract until very well blended.

Pour mixture into a 11 by 7-inch baking dish and dip two bread slices at a time into the mixture. Rotate and coat on the opposite side.

Transfer to buttered griddle and cook until the bottom is golden brown. Flip and cook the opposite side until golden.

Serve warm with syrup or whipped cream (or both).

Recipe and photos by Cooking Classy

Breakfast Grilled Cheese

It’s Christmas, and it’s time to shake up your breakfast routine. How about grilled cheese for breakfast? No one can say no to that. This recipe with eggs, sausage and lots of cheese serves as a great main course. It’s a simple recipe that you can add pretty much anything to, to personalize it.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 links breakfast sausage, casing removed

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 cup half and half

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

4 slices whole wheat bread

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add sausage and cook until browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the sausage as it cooks; drain excess fat, reserving 1 tablespoon in the skillet.

Add eggs to the skillet and cook, whisking, until they just begin to set. Gently whisk in half and half; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Continue cooking until thickened and no visible liquid egg remains, about 3-5 minutes; set aside.

With a butter knife, spread butter on one side of each slice of bread. Place 2 slices, buttered side down, on work surface. Divide sausage, eggs and cheese evenly on both slices. Top with remaining slices, buttered side up.

Heat the skillet over low heat. Add sandwiches and cover; cook, turning once with a spatula, until golden brown and the cheese has just melted, about 2-3 minutes per side. Slice and serve immediately.

Recipe and photos by Damn Delicious

White Spiced Coffee

To top off the perfect holiday breakfast, you’ll want some delicious holiday coffee. This white spiced coffee has tastes of cinnamon and a bit of a kick from dark rum. It’s the perfect drink to sip by the fire.

Ingredients:

3 cups. whole milk

1 cup. whole organic coffee beans

1½ stick Cinnamon sticks

4 whole green cardamom pods

¼ cup. Honey

2 tbsp. dark rum, such as Mount Gay

Instructions:

Place the milk and crushed coffee beans in a saucepan. Heat the mixture to a simmer over medium-high heat, about 7 minutes. Immediately remove from the heat and let the beans steep in the milk for 15 minutes.

Strain the coffee mixture and transfer to the jar of a blender. Discard the crushed coffee beans. Add the cinnamon sticks, cardamom, and honey to the steeped milk and blend on high speed until the spices are coarsely ground, about 30 seconds.

Strain the liquid back into the saucepan and discard the ground spices. Rewarm the spiced coffee over medium-high heat until the liquid is hot and steaming. Add rum, if desired. Pour into warmed coffee mugs, and serve hot.

Recipe by Country Living, photo by Getty Images

