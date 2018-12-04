Bake perfect holiday cookies every time

Tip: Line your cookie pans with parchment paper for easy cleanup.

4. The icing on the cake.

Lee Valley’s Snowflake Piping Tips ($11.95 for five) make it a snap to produce sophisticated snowflake designs on cookies and cupcakes. Just squeeze icing through the stainless steel tips.

Tip: Ensure cookies are cool before decorating, or your snowflakes may look more like shapeless snowbanks.

5. Cheat a little.

What kid wouldn’t love to build a gingerbread house? You could come up with a pattern, then painstakingly cut and bake each individual piece. But why reinvent the wheel? With Lee Valley’s Gingerbread House Cookie Cutter Set ($7.50), you can build a whole village. It comes with templates and recipes for gingerbread and icing (enough for four houses), as well as easy-to-follow instructions.

Tip: Decorate the pieces of the house while they’re lying flat so that candies stay put.

6. Bag them beautifully.

A creative presentation easily transforms a simple batch of cookies into tempting homemade gifts. Try packaging them in a small Mason jar with a candy cane tied at its neck, or a cellophane bag cinched with raffia ribbon and sporting a hand-lettered label.

Tip: Planning to store your cookies before using them? Cool them completely before freezing. And store similar cookies together. Combining the chewy with the crisp guarantees limp cookies.

Stop by the Lee Valley nearest you to pick up these amazing, high-quality gifts! Skip the ordinary; give the extraordinary!