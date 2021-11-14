OHL Roundup: Ottawa 67's win high-scoring contest

OSHAWA, Ont. — The Ottawa 67's scored four times in the second period, connected twice on the power play and ultimately won a high-scoring OHL contest 7-5 over the Oshawa Generals on Sunday.

Adam Varga and Vsevolod Gaidamak scored two goals apiece for Ottawa (10-5-1), which remains first in the East Division. Cameron Tolnai, Dylan Robinson and Vinzenz Rohrer also scored.

Ryan Stepien had a goal and three assists, and Ty Tullio had three points (one goal, two assists) for the Generals, which are third in the East with a 7-5-3 record.

Ottawa's Will Cranley made 30 saves while Oshawa's Patrick Leaver stopped 31 shots in defeat.