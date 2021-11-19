Collins leads Steelheads to rout of IceDogs

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ty Collins had two goals and an assist to lead the Mississauga Steelheads to a 7-1 rout of the Niagara IceDogs in the Ontario Hockey League on Thursday.

Ethan Del Mastro, James Hardie, Zakary Lavoie, Kai Schwindt, and Aidan Prueter also got goals for the Steelheads, who outshot Niagara 51-21.

Danil Gushchin scored the lone goal for the IceDogs.

Collins scored his first short-handed at 5:57 of the first period, and found the net again at 4:16 of the third.