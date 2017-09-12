Australian mining magnate plans 6-team rugby competition

PERTH, Australia — Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest is preparing to launch the Indo Pacific Rugby Championship, a six-team competition schedule to begin next August.

Forrest was behind a push to have the Western Force team remain in Super Rugby, but the Australian Rugby Union cut the Perth-based club from the competition for next season. The Force also lost a Supreme Court attempt to have the ARU decision overturned.

Forrest on Wednesday said he was in negotiations with the ARU to ensure players who compete in his competition will also be eligible to play Super Rugby and represent the Wallabies. The ARU also confirmed it was in discussion with Forrest over his planned new venture.

Perth is set to be one of the teams in the new league, while Singapore has been mentioned as another.