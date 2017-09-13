Verlander stars in Astros' skid-snapping 1-0 win over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Justin Verlander pitched eight innings of one-hit ball in a stellar second start for Houston, and the Astros snapped their four-game skid with a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.
Yuli Gurriel's second-inning single drove in the only run for the Astros (87-57), who lowered their magic number for clinching the AL West title to five by blanking the second-place Angels (73-71).
Verlander (12-8) struck out nine and walked one in another overpowering performance for his new team. The star right-hander held the Angels without a hit after Brandon Phillips' leadoff double in the first, allowing only two more baserunners.
Verlander pitched six innings of one-run ball in Seattle during his Astros debut last week, and he looks exactly like the stopper Houston wanted for the pennant race.
By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Justin Verlander pitched eight innings of one-hit ball in a stellar second start for Houston, and the Astros snapped their four-game skid with a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.
Yuli Gurriel's second-inning single drove in the only run for the Astros (87-57), who lowered their magic number for clinching the AL West title to five by blanking the second-place Angels (73-71).
Verlander (12-8) struck out nine and walked one in another overpowering performance for his new team. The star right-hander held the Angels without a hit after Brandon Phillips' leadoff double in the first, allowing only two more baserunners.
Verlander pitched six innings of one-run ball in Seattle during his Astros debut last week, and he looks exactly like the stopper Houston wanted for the pennant race.
By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Justin Verlander pitched eight innings of one-hit ball in a stellar second start for Houston, and the Astros snapped their four-game skid with a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.
Yuli Gurriel's second-inning single drove in the only run for the Astros (87-57), who lowered their magic number for clinching the AL West title to five by blanking the second-place Angels (73-71).
Verlander (12-8) struck out nine and walked one in another overpowering performance for his new team. The star right-hander held the Angels without a hit after Brandon Phillips' leadoff double in the first, allowing only two more baserunners.
Verlander pitched six innings of one-run ball in Seattle during his Astros debut last week, and he looks exactly like the stopper Houston wanted for the pennant race.
By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press