Verlander stars in Astros' skid-snapping 1-0 win over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Justin Verlander pitched eight innings of one-hit ball in a stellar second start for Houston, and the Astros snapped their four-game skid with a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Yuli Gurriel's second-inning single drove in the only run for the Astros (87-57), who lowered their magic number for clinching the AL West title to five by blanking the second-place Angels (73-71).

Verlander (12-8) struck out nine and walked one in another overpowering performance for his new team. The star right-hander held the Angels without a hit after Brandon Phillips' leadoff double in the first, allowing only two more baserunners.

Verlander pitched six innings of one-run ball in Seattle during his Astros debut last week, and he looks exactly like the stopper Houston wanted for the pennant race.