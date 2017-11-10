Oklahoma State, Iowa State fighting to stay in Big 12 race

Cowboys quarterback Mason Rudolph has already thrown for 3,314 yards and 27 touchdowns with a 63.3 completion percentage. But the Cyclones have befuddled opposing quarterbacks by giving them unique and multiple looks on defence. Iowa State pulled off its 38-31 upset of Oklahoma in part because it kept Baker Mayfield from throwing a TD pass in the fourth quarter. "You've got to be able to mix and match what you do and how you do it. It all starts with an elite quarterback and a really good offensive line," Campbell said of the Cowboys.

IOWA STATE SLUMP

The Cyclones have seen their offence become stagnant in recent weeks. Iowa State has scored just 30 points in its last two games, and last week at West Virginia it had to twice settle for field goals from inside the Mountaineers' 10-yard line. That's a troubling trend for a team that could be forced into a shootout with the explosive Cowboys.

OPPORTUNISTIC COWBOYS

Oklahoma State's defence is just sixth in the league with 28.6 points allowed per game, but it's an opportunistic unit. The Cowboys are first in the Big 12 with 19 turnovers forced, including 14 interceptions. Iowa State is the only team in the country that hasn't lost a fumble though, and it is plus-10 in turnover margin.

KEY NUMBERS

Iowa State is 4-2 in the league for the fourth time — and just the second in 40 years. The Cyclones were also 4-2 in 2002. ...Oklahoma State's James Washington leads the nation with 125.9 receiving yards per game, and he's cracked the 100-yard mark in five of his last seven games. ...Iowa State linebacker/quarterback Joel Lanning is ninth nationally with 10.4 tackles a game. ..The Cowboys are 48-20 in the Big 12 since 2010.

HE SAID IT

"You tell them the way it is, like, 'I wish you had a week off to feel sorry for yourself for a couple days, but I've got news for you. You better get right. You better get ready to play," Gundy said of his message to his team this week.

By Luke Meredith, The Associated Press