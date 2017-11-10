Olympic champion Hanyu pulls out NHK Trophy with injury

OSAKA, Japan — Yuzuru Hanyu has pulled out of the NHK Trophy after injuring his ankle in practice, a setback that could have a serious impact on his preparations for an Olympic title defence.

The 22-year-old Hanyu withdrew before the short program on Friday, a day after falling while attempting a quadruple lutz in practice, and three months before the Pyeongchang Olympics.

"As I was preparing for the NHK, I received an examination from doctors last night. Unfortunately their judgment was that I withdraw," Hanyu said in a statement. "I will now go through treatment as I prepare for the Japanese nationals."

The Japanese nationals are Dec. 19-24, after the Grand Prix Final in Nagoya, Japan.